Global Tea Capsules Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Tea Capsules: Product Overview

Tea is one of the popular hot beverages consumed on a large scale across almost all the countries. Tea capsules are capsulated tea leaves that contain similar ingredients as a regular cup of tea. Tea capsules offer ease-of-use and convenience in preparing tea at home, in public places and even while traveling. Tea capsules enable less time consumption for brewing tea and delivers a hot and refreshing beverage without leaving any mess behind. The features offered by tea capsules and availability of wide variety of flavored capsulated tea will boost tea capsule demand across the globe.

Global Tea Capsules Market: Dynamics

Growing demand and adoption of tea capsules across the globe owing to its natural content and medicinal properties is a key factor projected to drive the global tea capsule market growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing consumption of tea at offices, cafes and households is projected to drive the target market growth. Increasing number of working population, rising demand for ready-to-use products, and expanding retail markets are some of the factors expected to fuel global market growth during the forecast period. Increasing use of tea capsules as a natural ingredient from cosmetics industry is projected to drive global tea capsule market growth. Furthermore, growing consumer awareness regarding healthy lifestyles, rising disposable income levels, and increasing food and beverage expenditure are among some of the other factors expected to drive tea capsules market growth.

However, high cost of tea capsules and growing consumption of coffee globally are major factors projected to restrain market growth. In addition, changing consumer preferences towards healthy options in hot beverages is another factor hampering market growth. Tea can have side-effects on digestive system and overconsumption of tea can cause constipation, dehydration, acidity, gastritis, acid reflux in certain individuals.

Global Tea Capsules Market: Segment Analysis

Product Type Insights:

Among the product types, the green tea capsules segment is projected to dominate in terms of revenue in the global market. Rising demand for green tea across the globe owing to natural cleansing property and it helps in managing weight, healing scars, and improving skin texture is a major factor driving segment growth.

Application Insights:

Among the application segments, the commercial application segment is anticipated is contribute major revenue share in the global market, owing to its ease-of-use and easy to carry anywhere.

Global Tea Capsules Market: Region Analysis

Asia Pacific tea capsules market is estimated to account for major revenue share in the target market over the next 10 years. Growing production and sales of tea capsules in the countries China, Japan and India in the region, owing to products anti-aging and detoxifying properties, and increasing consumption of tea among population regardless of age and gender is a factor estimated to drive market growth in Asia Pacific. In addition, increasing number of tea retail outlets is another factor projected to drive growth of target market.

The North America market is anticipated to witness a higher growth rate, owing to increasing demand and consumption of green tea, coupled with higher per capita tea consumption in the region is projected to be a major factor driving North America tea capsule market growth.

Markets in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.

Global Tea Capsules Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Red tea capsules

Green tea capsules

Oolong tea capsules

Black tea capsules

Yellow tea capsules

Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

