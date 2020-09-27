Global Netted Fabrics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Netted Fabrics Market market.

Global Netted Fabrics Market Trends, Applications, Growth Forecast till 2029 is a recently researched market by Trusted Business Insights The report includes detailed insights, historical and projected revenue details, and other critical data and information regarding the target market. Included are various key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats, and detailed information on key players operating in the target market, along with their respective financials, innovations, key and recent developments, strategies, and acquisitions and mergers etc. Sales and revenue are based on historical revenue, estimated revenue, and projected revenue. Numerous factors have been considered to arrive at the results and present the findings in the international market. The target market is estimated to be worth US$ X.X Bn in 2020, is projected to witness considerably high compound annual growth rate over the next 10 years. The global netted fabrics market report has been segmented on the basis of product, raw material, application, and region/ country. The regions are further sub-segmented at country level, with each segment revenue presented.

Netted Fabrics: Overview

Net or netting is kind of fabric in which the yarns are looped, fused or knotted with intersections, resulting in a fabric with the holes or blank spaces between the yarns. Net fabric is widely used in making apparels, fishnets, tents, etc.

Global Netted Fabrics Market: Dynamics

Growing demand and adoption of netted apparels owing to the quick-drying capability of netted fabric is one of the major factors driving growth of the global market. In addition, the netted fabric is used for manufacturing hosiery, stockings, bodysuits, and other stretchable apparels which are frequently used by women. Increasing spending capacity of the women population, especially working women, coupled with high demand for netted fabric-based clothing are additional major factors estimated to fuel growth of the target market. Growing demand for netted fabrics among sportswear manufacturing companies and other goods manufacturers such as backpacks, shoes, etc. is a key factor projected to support the revenue growth of the global market over the 10-year forecast period. This demand can be attributed to breathability and stretch-ability properties of netted fabrics required for manufacturing sports apparels, and other products thereby augmenting demand for the netted fabrics.

However, high cost associated with raw materials used for producing netted fabric is one of the major factors that could hamper the global market growth to some extent.

Global Netted Fabrics Market: Segment Analysis

Product Segment Analysis:

Among the available products, the fishnet segment is projected to record significant revenue share in the global market. This is attributable to its adoption for producing fishing nets and tents, coupled with increasing demand for fishing nets and tents for trekking, fishing and other off-road sport activities.

The other products segment includes filet net and bobbinet and are mostly produced in the Europe market, especially in countries including France and the UK. High-quality bobbinet fabric is very expensive owing to its thin-net fabric which makes it popular and is adopted to manufacture laces. Bobbinet is also used widely for producing lingerie, bridal wear, curtains, among others. In addition, the net fabric is commonly used as a base-cloth to design intricate embroidery. For instance, Mikaella Bridal is one of the handful premium and highly-skilled wedding gown designers and uses bobbinet to manufacture most of its wedding collection.

Raw Material Segment Analysis:

Amid the segments based on the raw materials, the nylon segment is estimated to register significant compound annual growth rate over the next 10 years, due to its high tensile, durability and high elasticity properties.

The other materials segment is anticipated to record revenue share of XX.7% in the current year in the global market. the other materials segment includes natural fabrics including cotton, silk, as well as Dacron. The dacron material is among the popular fibers used mostly in the medical sector in production of crepe bandages. It is often used for surgical repair of damaged parts of heart muscle and other blood vessels in the body. In addition, due to other properties such as high-tensile strength, it is highly adopted to manufacture ship sails, light-sporting equipment, ropes, as well as bulletproof vests.

Application Segment Analysis:

Amid the applications of netted fabrics, the clothing segment is anticipated to register substantially higher growth rate, which can be attributed to the ongoing fashion trend of knitted or woven apparels, especially among younger population and sports people.

Global Netted Fabrics Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific netted fabrics market is projected to witness significantly high growth rate in the next 10 years, due to the strong presence of manufacturers in the end-use industries such as textile and steadily growing utility sector. In addition, growing demand for trending and fashionable apparels among women populace is expected to support the revenue growth of the target market in this region. Increasing base of working women population and inclination towards western lifestyle are some other factors among others expected to propel growth of the target market. North America is projected to account for significant revenue shares of the netted fabrics market. This is attributed to high disposable income and high awareness regarding the latest fashion trends coupled with increasing Internet penetration and adoption of the smartphone. Increasing demand for knitted sportswear among sportspersons coupled with increasing sports competitions are some other factors expected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the strong presence of leading sportswear manufacturing companies such as Nike, Reebok, Brooks, Champion, etc. is another aspect supporting growth of the target market in this region. Markets in Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe are expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Global Netted Fabrics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product:

Tulle

Fishnet

Others (include Bobbinet, Filet, etc.)

Segmentation by Raw Material:

Nylon

Polyester

Other (include Silk, Cotton, etc.)

Segmentation by Application:

Clothing

Utility

