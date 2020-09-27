Global Citrus Fruit Concentrate Puree Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Citrus Fruit Concentrate Puree Market market.

Global Citrus Fruit Concentrate Puree Market Insights, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers & Restraints, Products, Applications, Market Growth Forecast till 2029 is the title of one of the latest reports analyzed and tracked by the Trusted Business Insights research team. The report offers detailed information on the global citrus fruit concentrate puree market including the factors responsible for driving and limiting the market growth in the coming 10 years. It also offers, ongoing trends in the market, future scope for growth, and PEST analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis, opportunity map analysis, and value chain analysis. Revenues for the segments and regions as per the segmentation, by product type, by concentration, by fruit type, by application, and by region/ country; have been included in the final version of the report. In addition, revenue details, market footprint, competitive landscape, contact details, and other vital information about the prominent market players have been provided in the report.

Citrus Fruit Concentrate Puree: Overview

Citrus fruit concentrate puree is concentrated and thick semi-liquid juice extracted from different citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons and has natural and rich flavor of the fruit. Puree-based products could either be with sugar or without sugar in order to cater to people with sweet tooth and individuals with diabetes or health-conscious people. Citrus fruit concentrate is available in two forms such as liquid and powdered form. These concentrated purees have high demand from various end-use industries and are used in producing a variety of puree-based products such as juices, spreads, jams, bakery products, and dairy products, among other products.

Dynamics: Global Citrus Fruit Concentrate Puree Market

Drivers: Growing population volume at a faster pace, rising number of people moving to urban locations increasing number of the working people and hectic lifestyles of individuals in urban areas is estimated to result in higher demand for packed and convenience foods. This is among the major factors estimated to propel the market growth to significant extent. In addition, increasing spending power, inclination towards healthy lifestyle and consumption of healthy food products is another major factor driving market growth currently. Moreover, technological advancements in the food processing industry and rising automation of processes is estimated to result in higher production rate, efficient demand and supply practices, and higher profitability. This is expected to further support growth of the market in the years to come.

Expansion of scope of applications of citrus fruit concentrate purees in various end-use industries such as food and beverages and myriad commercial food joints is also projected to propel market growth. Additional factors such as easy to handle and carry, extended product shelf life, easy storage, lightweight packed products are estimated to result in the higher adoption rate of the products among individuals, food joints as well as end-use companies. These products not only add flavor but also enhance nutritional value to their products.

Growing demand and adoption of organically grown foods and related products owing to increasing population of health-conscious consumers and the vegan population is projected to propel demand for citrus fruit concentrate purees thereby supporting market growth. Demand for the products for application as an ingredient in baby food & infant formula due to its high vitamins and nutrients content is projected to boost and drive product sales. Additionally, robust demand and adoption of healthy juices and shakes among individuals who work out or gym and sportsperson in order to maintain body and overall fitness is a factor projected to incline adoption rate of the products and propel market growth.

Restraints: Stringent regulations by the government regarding implementation of new protocols and measures in order to comply and maintain quality of the products is among the major factors that could restrain market growth to some extent. In addition, loss of perishable raw materials, especially while storage and transportation can have a negative impact on market growth. Growing trade deficit in various regions for fresh and processed fruits is also a factor that could challenge the market growth.

Opportunities: Robust competition among manufacturers to capture a larger base of customers and rising focus on product innovations and increasing penetration of new entrants are projected to create novel avenues for manufacturers in the market.

Segment Analysis: Global Citrus Fruit Concentrate Puree Market

Analysis by Product Type:

The products with sugar segment is estimated to account for notable revenue share in the global market, owing to preference for sweet, refreshing and chilled juices among the population, especially in summer season. The products with no added sugar segment is projected to witness significant growth rate over the 10-year forecast period, due to rising inclination towards sugar-free and cholesterol-free products, especially beverages as drinking beverages with high sugar content results in instant increase in sugar levels which may not be good for health of adult individuals with less or no physical activity.

Analysis by Concentration Type:

The liquid segment is estimated to account for major revenue share in the market due to easy consumption of liquid form and easy to mix with other ingredients when preparing puree-based products. The powder form is projected to register a higher growth rate in the next 10 years as there is no possibility of spilling and from the manufacturers” point of view, powder form does not need refrigeration or special packaging as liquid from to extend product shelf life.

Regional Market Analysis: Global Citrus Fruit Concentrate Puree Market

North America (NA) market is estimated to account for higher revenue share in the global market and is projected to continue to contribute the highest share in the next 10 years. This is due to increasing inclination towards healthy ready-to-eat and drink products and presence of prominent players in the market. Moreover, key product feature to provide off-season fruit concentrate purees with original flavor and nutritional value similar to natural fruits is anticipated to result in higher demand for the products in countries in NA market. The Europe market is estimated to record second-largest revenue share in the market, followed by the Asia Pacific market. In addition, the Asia Pacific (APAC) market is projected to witness significant CAGR over the 10-year period due to increasing health-conscious population, high demand for citrus juices due to awareness regarding benefits of citrus fruits such as lemons and oranges. However, preference for fruits instead of process fruit products could challenge market growth in countries in the region to some extent.

Global Citrus Fruit Concentrate Puree Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

With Sugar

No Added Sugar

Segmentation by Concentration Type:

Liquid

Powder

Segmentation by Fruit Type:

Lemon

Orange

Segmentation by Application:

Food

Baby Foods

Dairy & Frozen Products

Bakery & Confectionary

Others

Fruit Snacks & Bar

Others

Beverage

Juices

Alcoholic Beverages

Smoothies & Snack Drinks

Others (Cider, Drinkable Dairy Products, etc.)

