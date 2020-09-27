Global Workplace Stress Management Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Workplace Stress Management Market market.

In order to present our findings on the global workplace stress management market, several factors have been presented in terms of study, research, and analysis. Various critical data and information such as driving factors, market growth, restraints, key trends, potential revenue opportunities in untapped regions and countries, and threats are to be presented in the report. In addition, the report includes details of key players in the company profile section. In the report, strategies, recent developments, opportunities, etc. are also included. The global workplace stress management market is segmented based on service, delivery mode, end-use, activity, and region.

Overview

Workplace stress is known as emotional as well as physical responses of a person caused by conflict between job demands from an organization related to a job profile, and the amount of control an employee possesses to meet these demands. Among some of the reasons that cause workplace stress is long hours of working, heavy workload, changes within organizations, close deadlines, changes to duties, job insecurity, lack of autonomy, and repetitive tasks or work. When employees are stressed at the workplaces, they show symptoms such as anxiety, appear irritable or depressed, show apathy, loss of interest in work, sleep-related issues, fatigue, and trouble concentrating. Stress sometimes can be dangerous and destroy affected ones. Increased levels of cortisol, known as the stress hormone, can interfere with memory and learning, bone density, reduce immune function, and increase cholesterol, blood pressure, and potential of heart diseases. However, steps to overcome or reduce stress at the workplace such as having positive relationships, exercising daily, eating nutritious and healthy foods, getting appropriate quality sleep, changing lifestyle habits etc.

Dynamics

Due to rising competition at the workplace, employees work under excessive stress and a lot of pressure. Stress comes as an adverse reaction, which affects equilibrium of work-life balance of employees under workplace stress. Awareness about workplace stress management is increasing currently, as an increasing number of employers and organizations around the globe are taking initiatives to combat the issue. Introduction of workplace stress management programs in organizations are expected to continue to remain among some of the major factors driving demand for workplace stress management solutions over the forecast period. Employers do conduct stress management programs in organizations for employees as they know stress management is a major factor for increasing productivity of employees. This factor is expected to further drive the product market during the forecast period. Other major factors that drive demand for workplace stress management programs are increasing awareness about stress management, global economic slowdown, rising completion at workplace, constant layoffs, and efforts by employers to reduce stress at workplace. Increasing popularity of yoga, rising focus of safety and health law, and other health-related activities are driving demand of the product. However, lack of skilled counselors and awareness of workplace stress management in developing countries and regions are expected to be major restraints limiting demand for workplace stress management solutions.

Global Workplace Stress Management Market Segment Analysis:

Service: Among the service segments, the stress management segment accounted for majority in terms of revenue share, and this is expected to continue over the forecast period. This is attributed to employers efforts globally to reduce stress of employees in organizations and conducting stress management programs. However, the yoga & meditation segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in terms of CAGR over the forecast period.

Delivery Mode: The personal fitness trainers segment among the delivery mode segments is expected to account for highest revenue share in the global workplace stress management market over the forecast period, and the trend is projected to continue over the forecast period.

Global Workplace Stress Management Market Regional Analysis:

The market in North America is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue share, which is attributed to rising awareness of stress management solutions and benefits in countries in the region. In addition, this projected growth can be attributed to an increasing number of organizations opting to adopt employee wellness programs in order to safeguard employee health, as well as to increase productivity and work-life balance.

Global Workplace Stress Management Market Segmentation:

By Service:

Stress Management

Yoga & Meditation

Resilience Training

Progress Tracking Metrics

Others

By Delivery Mode:

Individual Counselors

Personal Fitness Trainers

Meditation Specialists

Others

By End Use:

Small Scale Organizations

Medium Scale Organizations

Large Scale Organizations

By Activity:

Indoor

Outdoor

