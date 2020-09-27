Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Home Beer Brewing Machine Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Home Beer Brewing Machine Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market Size, Trends, Emerging-Technologies, Applications, Segmentation, Share, Analysis, Business-Opportunity, Advancements & Forecast-2029

The report offers in-depth insights of market size, trend analysis report by product type, machine type, by region and segments in the dynamics sections of the market report. The report is projected to help readers with the details regarding various market trends, emerging technological advancement, business opportunity and other threads in the target market. Furthermore, the market report provides details of each segment, region and key country considered while researching and creating the report including revenue and rates of growth along with the global market value and Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the 10-year period. The report provides analysis for varying competitive dynamics and potentials of different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global home beer brewing machine market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, mechanism, and region and countries.

Home Beer Brewing Machine: Introduction

Unlike traditional or conventional methods and techniques of brewing beer, home beer brewing machines with advanced technology and features enable easy and convenient production of freshly brewed beer in the comfort of home. Some high-end home beer brewing machine allow customization of recipes, and can be synced with smart devices and phones with the use of apps. Currently, manufacturers are offering home beer brewing machines of varying sizes and capacity, as well as designs to suit many settings.

Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market: Dynamics

Drivers: Beer is highly popular with consumers of all age-groups. Growing popularity of craft beer among millennials owing to availability of a variety of flavors is the key factor driving growth of the global beer market. Ease and convenience due to availability of products that enable beer to be brewed at home is a key factor driving revenue growth. Rising demand for energy-efficient home and kitchen appliances is also among the factors. Improving standard of living and per capita income and spending capacity are among other factors. Higher preference towards beer in many countries among younger consumers is also among these factors. Though still an emerging trend, brewing beer at home is projected to increase at a steady pace, and in turn drive market growth. In order to leverage this emerging trend home beer brewing machine manufacturers are offering products with high-tech features and options. Home beer brewing machines are available in different sizes and capacity, are easy to install, and such products are gaining major popularity. On premise sales and delivery is another factor expected to fuel market growth.

By Region

The global home beer brewing machine market is divided into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America accounted for highest revenue share the previous year. Growing popularity of home-brewed beer, especially among millennials, is among some of the major factors driving revenue growth of the home beer brewing machine market in the US. Asia Pacific is projected to account for second-highest revenue share, and fastest Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2019 to 2029. Australia is also a growing regional market owing to major popularity and sales of beer. Growing demand for home-brewed beer in European countries such as the UK, Germany, Russia, France, and Italy is projected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period.

Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Mini-brewer

Full-size Brewer

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Online Channel

Offline Channel

