Global Digestive Health Supplements Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Digestive Health Supplements Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Digestive Health Supplements Market has been segmented based on product, form, and region.

Overview

Digestive health supplements are used by consumers of all ages as it is necessary for overall health. The well-known health digestive supplement is probiotics. Probiotics are good and helpful bacteria, which keeps gut healthy. Probiotics are good for digestive system as it includes live bacteria and yeast. Other known digestive health supplements include DGL (Licorice), peppermint oil, chamomile, ginger, L-Glutamine, Psyllium, and artichoke. All these digestive health supplements help the digestive system in one or other way. These supplements are known for various useful content in it such as high- fiber, soluble and insoluble fiber, and low fat. Digestive supplements are good to cope with gas trouble, bloating, constipation, and diarrhea. Appropriate supplements should be taken for each digestive problem as there are different types of digestive health supplements, which are used for different purposes.

Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of various digestive diseases coupled with growing number of different weight management programs is expected to drive growth of the global digestive health supplements market over the forecast period. Increasing health awareness has supported growing consumer expenditure on various digestive health supplements, especially in developed markets. High prevalence of different digestive diseases in countries such as US, Japan, and numerous European countries is projected to increase demand for digestive health supplements in the global market over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of different gastrointestinal diseases in both developing and developed economies are caused by increasing consumption of high-sodium foods and shifting eating habits. This factor is expected to further drive demand for digestive health supplements in the global market over the forecast period. Another factor growing demand for digestive health supplements is growing number of geriatric population, who need digestive health products. In addition, Manufacturers focus on incorporating sustainability measures, product innovation, providing human clinical trials are expected to drive growth of the product in the global digestive health supplements market during the forecast period. In order to approve claims made by manufacturers, regulatory agencies require documented health effects and scientific support. Due to this reason, there have been various incidences of conflicts between regulatory agencies and key industry participants. However, requirement approval for various claims by companies is expected to hamper growth of the global digestive health supplements market over the forecast period.

Global Digestive Health Supplements Market Segment Analysis:

By Product: Among the product segments, the probiotic segment is expected to accounts for highest part of the revenue share, and this is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This growth of the segment is attributed to growing awareness among consumers about gut health. In addition, increasing preference from consumers for supplements to reduce medical costs are attributed to growth of the segment.

By Form: The powders segment among the form segments accounts for highest revenue share in the global digestive health supplements market and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing awareness among consumers about side effects chemicals in capsules and tablets and increasing adoption of organic ingredients.

Global Digestive Health Supplements Market Regional Analysis:

The market in North America is projected to dominate the global digestive health supplements market. This growth of the segment is attributed to growing digestive disorders, prevalence of obesity, and lifestyle-related diseases due to high consumption high-sodium, processed, and ready to eat foods and poor eating habits.

Global Digestive Health Supplements Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Enzymes

Fulvic Acid

Others

By Form:

Capsules

Tablets

Powders

Liquids

Others

Distribution Channel

OTC

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets/Food Stores

Drug Stores & Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Prescribed

