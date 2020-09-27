Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Seat Massage System Market market.

Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market is a recent report compiled by Trusted Business Insights. Key factors have been gathered, studied, assessed and analyzed comprehensively, both primary and secondary research efforts, to understand the various components of the automotive seat massage system market. Besides revenues for segments, the global, regional, and country-wise market revenue segmentation has been compiled in a voracious manner for clear understanding and flow. Key trends, revenue growth driving factors, restraints, opportunities are included. The company profiles of key players comprise detailed information, recent developments, strategies, and acquisitions & mergers, etc. The global automotive seat massage system market on the basis of product type, vehicle type, as well as respective regions and countries.

Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market: Overview

The seat massage system is a featured comfort accessory that has in recent times has been introduced as a car staple and is installed in vehicles. It is an advanced seat system in a car that helps to prevent and reduce fatigue as well as pain, especially for the driver of the vehicle. The system consists of inflatable bladders in the seat that tend to create a pulsating motion, which provides a massaging effect to the back of the driver. The seat massage system in a car prevents the possibility of stressing ones tendons and muscles out due to excessive physical exertion as a result of long-distance driving. Automotive seat massage systems are mostly available in luxury cars.

Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market: Dynamics

Automotive manufacturers are keen on developing systems that increase the levels of comfort and safety to occupants in a vehicle and are continuously improving seat massaging technology. The seat massage system in a car has been proven to offer added comfort that a driver needs while driving. It has helped in the reduction of drivers fatigue, which in turn has led to growth in the adoption of seat massage systems in vehicles. The automotive seat massage system is also of great use to the other occupants in a vehicle as well which has further increased its demand.

Among other factors, the growing demand for autonomous cars is, in turn, contributing to an increase in demand for automotive seat massage systems. Customers are expected to incline towards purchasing autonomous cars or self-driven cars during the forecast period, as these cars would have better features in terms of comfort and flexibility while traveling or driving. In addition, these cars have the ability to minimize accidents, reduce roadways costs and have low or no contribution to air pollution. The increase in demand for such cars is expected to lead to growth in the installation of seat massagers over the forecast tenure.

Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type: With respect to the product type segment, the front seat massage system segment accounts for the highest revenue market share. This can be attributed to an increased demand for these systems for occupants in the front of a car, especially for the person driving.

By Vehicle Type: Among the vehicle type segment, the passenger car segment is expected to account for the majority revenue share owing to its increasing preference over other types of vehicles by commuters.

Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to account for a majority of the revenue of the global automotive seat massage system market. Growth of the market in this region is primarily driven by markets in countries such as the US and Canada. The presence of a major automotive industry player, Tesla Inc. is expected to contribute to growth in the production of automobiles. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for the installation of automotive seat massage systems.

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to register high Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecasted period. This can be attributed to a major demand for passenger cars in developing economies of this region such as China and India.

Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Front Seat Massage System

Rear Seat Massage System

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

