Global Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market is the title of a report recently produced by Trusted Business Insights, after deep analysis and study. The global anti-fatigue cosmetics market report is segmented based on product, distribution channel, and region.

Overview

In the ever-changing and fast-paced world, people tend to adopt shortcuts to meet with various daily demands in life. This unhealthy lifestyle invites various health issues, which affect mind and body. The majority of people around the world suffer from skin fatigue and it has become a common issue. To cope up with skin fatigue, anti-fatigue cosmetics are available in the market especially for skin. the anti-fatigue cosmetic is available in different forms such as gels, creams, oils, which has different features to soothe skin. These anti-fatigue cosmetic products are specially manufactured for people who have high-stress levels, hectic daily routine, long workdays, and frequent traveling. Many natural and organic ingredients are used to produce these cosmetics as consumers have an increasing inclination towards adopting natural and organic beauty care products.

Dynamics

Busy and hectic lifestyles, increasing stress, unhealthy eating habits, and busy irregular sleeping patterns of people around the globe have a negative impact on skin, which is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, alarming levels of pollution and harmful sun rays are making skin lackluster and dull. This factor is projected to increase demand for anti-fatigue, nourishing cosmetics. Another factor driving demand for the product is increasing number of campaigns for skincare awareness by different leading cosmetic brands. The preferences of consumers have been changing to organic and natural beauty products from chemical-based products. This awareness regarding the side effects of chemical-based products has come to the consumers through awareness campaigns by leading players in the market, which is expected to increase demand for the product in the global anti-fatigue cosmetics market. As a result, producers of the products have been including natural ingredients and products in their portfolio. Almond, Seaweed, aloe vera, cucumber, pomegranate, citron, and guarana are commonly used organic and natural ingredients in the anti-fatigue cosmetics products. In addition, expanding the e-commerce industry and increasing consumer fondness towards purchasing cosmetics and various personal care products online are expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. Crucial role is played by social media in marketing such cosmetic products by targeting young and millennial consumer base. Digital marketing through various social media channels such as Instagram, YouTube, and beauty blogs are an important strategy to influence and interact with consumers to increase consumer base. In order to expand the product line, companies have been introducing new cosmetics products, which is expected to further drive growth of the global anti-fatigue cosmetics market over the forecast period.

Global Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market Cosmetics Market Segment Analysis:

By Product: Among the various product segments, the creams segment is projected to dominate the global anti-fatigue cosmetics market over the forecast period in terms of revenue share. This growth of the segment is majorly attributed to unique features of popular products, such as under-eye creams, overnight moisturizers, and under-eye primer, in the category, which is very useful, capable and effective to reduce dullness, hydrate skin, and to reduce dark circles, puffiness, and pores.

By Distribution Channel: The offline segment among the various distribution channel segments is expected to contribute highest revenue share over the forecast period. This growth of the segment is attributed to preference of consumers to buy beauty products from offline retail stores, such as beauty and health retailers and hypermarkets and supermarkets.

Global Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market Regional Analysis:

North America regional anti-fatigue cosmetics market is projected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue share, which is attributed to increasing stress of people in the region related to both personal and professional life. In addition, a majority of people among the US population suffer from chronic fatigue syndrome, which is very common among women than in men. The syndrome makes skin look dull and dry and leaves premature age lines on body, which is expected to further increase demand for the product in the region over the forecast period.

Global Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Cream

Oil

Lotion

Serum

Gel

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

