Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Non-GMO Food Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Non-GMO Food Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Non-GMO Food Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Non-GMO Food Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Non-GMO Food Market is a recent report compiled by Market.biz. Vital factors have been gathered, studied, assessed and analyzed comprehensively through extensive primary and secondary research efforts to understand the various scenarios and developments in the non-GMO food market. Besides revenues for segments, global, regional, and country-wise market revenue presentation enables a clear understanding of our findings. Key trends, revenue growth driving factors, restraints, and opportunities are also included. The company profiles of key players comprise detailed information, recent developments, strategies, and acquisitions & mergers, etc. The global non-GMO food market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and regions/countries.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Non-GMO Food Market: Overview

Non-GMO food products comprise of products that are derived through organic processes, and that do not contain ingredients that are produced from genetically modified or engineered organisms.

Global Non-GMO Food Market: Dynamic

Growing consumption of non-GMO food products with shifting customer preferences and awareness among consumers about the health benefits of these products is expected to drive target market growth over the forecast period. Major companies are expanding production facilities in developing economies to capitalize on benefits such as lower labor costs, as well as set-up costs, etc. The expansion of distribution channels and the growing popularity of e-commerce platforms is also expected to significantly support market growth.

Among other factors, the growth of the non-GMO food market can be attributed to increasing populations and disposable incomes, especially in developing economies. Non-GMO food products require less preparation time than regular products and can serve as an ideal food choice for working individuals, or consumers with hectic lifestyles.

The use of online distribution channels is driving product sales as a result of increased product visibility and the rising adoption of e-commerce channels.

Global Non-GMO Food Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Product: The cereals & grain segment among product type segregation, is expected to account for the highest revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of whole grain products for its carbohydrates and fiber content can be attributed as a considerable factor driving growth of the segment.

By Distribution Channel: The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment is expected to account for majority revenue share. The segment will remain dominant over the forecast years due to better brand visibility, and the availability of a wide range of products and brands.

Global Non-GMO Food Market Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to account for the highest revenue share in the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing consumption of products that are rich in animal protein. The US market is a major revenue contributor in the region with producing the highest amount of grain and cereals as of 2018 and is projected to dominate the regional market over the next 10 years.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. Markets in China and India are significant revenue sources of the region. This can be attributed to higher disposable incomes and an expanding population in both these countries.. The rapid expansion of the industries and developmental initiatives in India to boost domestic industries is expected to surge market growth.

Global Non-GMO Food Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Cereals & Grains

Liquor

Edible Oil

Meat & Poultry

Bakery

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Food Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Non-GMO Food Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Non-GMO Food Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580