Global Automated Fare Collection Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Automated Fare Collection Market: Overview

Automated Fare Collection (AFC) systems are the collection of components that automate the ticketing system of a public transportation network. It is nothing but an automated version of manual fare collection. This system comprises of card recharge terminals, automatic ticket vending machines, ticket checking, and gate machines.

Global Automated Fare Collection Market: Dynamics

Drivers: Growing demand for convenient and efficient transportation infrastructure is expected to be one of several major factors that are contributing to target market growth. Inclination towards digital payments and other online banking facilities are boosting the demand for automated fare collection systems. AFC systems allow for an easy payment method, provides safety against theft & fraud, and systematically helps increase revenue generation.

AFC systems assist service providers in ensuring that they continue generating increasing revenues through an effective fare collection procedure as well as in managing time by eliminating the need to handle physical currency. It also provides advanced security mechanisms that are aimed at ensuring transactional safety and efficient fund management.

Governments across the globe are ensuring the deployment of integrated ticketing solutions to facilitate commuters to switch between various transportation modes and to encourage them to regularly opt for public transport services. Such factors are expected to drive the target market growth over the next ten years.

Global Automated Fare Collection Market: Segment Analysis

Segmentation by component: The hardware segment is expected to continue dominating the global market over the forecast period. It is accredited for the rising government usage of AFC systems in order to provide better transportation facilities & services. These systems comprise, Station Computer System (SCS), Station Equipment and Central Computer System (CCS),

Technology segmentation: The smart card technology segment is projected to account for a majority revenue share over the next 10 years owing to factors such as easy operating methods and fast processing services. It has replaced the magnetic strip card due to its efficient serviceability, its ability to integrate various modes of transportation and to help service providers calculate variable time and distance dynamics.

By System: The Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) segment is expected to lead the market in terms of revenue share. TVMs are being increasingly installed in subways, railway and metro stations, and local bus transit networks. This is a major factor that is projected to contribute to segment growth.

In terms of Application: The railways & transportation segment is expected to continue its dominance in terms of market revenue share. This can be primarily attributed to the rapid expansion and improvement of the railway infrastructure, as well as the rise in construction of highway routes & expressways.

Global Automated Fare Collection Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is projected to continue leading the global automated fare collection market in terms of revenue shares owing to rapid technological advancements in the region. An increasing number of individuals in the region are tech-savvy. Improvements in internet connectivity, as well as a growing number of smartphone users, will subsequently nurture positive market growth. Key companies are investing in research & development activities to improve the service of AFC systems. This is expected to lead to expeditious revenue growth for the regional market.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to index a high Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. This is fuelled by initiatives taken by respective governments of developing economies to develop railway infrastructure, expand highway routes and extend metro routes to remote areas to facilitate intra & inter-city commuting.

Global Automated Fare Collection Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Technology

Smart Card

Magnetic Stripe

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

By System

Ticket Vending Machine (TVM)

Ticket Office Machine (TOM)

Fare Gates

IC Cards

By Application

Railways & Transportation

Parking

Entertainment

Others

