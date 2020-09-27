Global Cashmere Clothing Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cashmere Clothing Market market.

Global Cashmere Clothing Market is the title of an upcoming market research report at Trusted Business Insights. The market has been studied in depth to present vital data and information, including revenue share of each segment, region, and country, revenue growth driving factors, and restraints. In addition, potential revenue opportunities in untapped regions and economies, and threats are included. Key players and their details are presented in the company profile section of the report. The section comprises revenue and financial information and details, recent developments, strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and geographic reach and footprint. The global cashmere clothing market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and regions and countries.

Global Cashmere Clothing Market: Overview

Cashmere yarn is produced from fiber obtained from pashmina goats or cashmere goats and also other types of goats bred for fine wool. Cashmere clothing, garments, and apparel produced from cashmere yarn is high cost, and owning such products is often considered a luxury. The fiber is lighter, finer, and softer than other fibers, and provides better warmth than sheep wool apparel. Cashmere yarn is sourced predominantly from Kashmir, Nepal, and parts of Mongolia.

Global Cashmere Clothing Market: Dynamics

Popularity of and demand for cashmere clothing products has been increasing significantly in the recent past. Products are exported to many developed countries and are considered premium products.

Increasing demand for quality wear and adoption of fashionable clothing as well as luxury apparel globally are factors projected to continue to drive market growth. Increasing per-capita income among consumers in developing economies is another factor expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth. Cashmere yarn products include shawls, scarves, stoles, sweaters, pants, coats, etc.

Restraints: High cost and low availability of raw materials are among major factors restraining market growth. Cashmere yarn products are banned in countries such as the US owing to certain practices believed to be followed while farming Tibetan wild goats for yarn. The goats are believed to be trapped, farmed, and exploited for their fine wool. These are among some of the key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Global Cashmere Clothing Market Segment Analysis

By Product Type: Among the product type segments, the sweaters and coats segment is expected to account for highest revenue share over the next 10 years. This can be attributed to increasing demand for premium quality sweater and coats.

By End-User: Revenue from the men segment is expected to expand at a high growth rate as compared to other segments over the forecast period. Improving living standards and rising preference for premium products among male consumers are factors contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

Global Cashmere Clothing Market Regional Analysis:

The Europe market is expected to account for majority revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for premium products in countries such as the Scotland, Italy, and Germany. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a steady growth rate in the foreseeable future. China accounts for major production and exports of cashmere clothing. Domestic consumption is also highest in the country. Chinas improving and rapidly growing economy in recent years and rising standard of living is projected to further support market growth.

Global Cashmere Clothing Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Sweaters & Coats

Pants & Trousers

Tees & Polo

Others

By End-User

Men

Women

