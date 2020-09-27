Global Clove Cigarettes Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Clove Cigarettes Market market.

Global Clove Cigarettes Market is the title of an upcoming market research report offering by Trusted Business Insights. Critical factors have been analyzed and studied in depth to present vital data and information in a well-planned format in the report. In addition to revenue share of each segment, region, and country, revenue growth driving factors, restraints, as well as opportunities in untapped regions and economies, and threats are to be included. The company profiles of key players comprise detailed information, recent developments, strategies, and acquisitions and mergers, etc. The global clove cigarettes market is segmented by product type, distribution channels, and regions and countries.

Global Clove Cigarettes Market: Overview

Clove cigarettes, also known as Kreteks, are prepared predominantly in Indonesia. These cigarettes are prepared using ingredients such as cloves, tobacco, and mixture of other ingredients. The cigarettes have a distinct flavor when light, and the intensity of spice flavor varies from brand to brand. According to studies, clove cigarettes deliver more nicotine, carbon monoxide, and tar as compared to regular plain tobacco cigarettes, and take longer to burn to the butt.

Global Clove Cigarettes Market: Dynamics

Clove cigarettes have been gaining popularity in other countries, besides Indonesia, owing to the flavor. Demand for clove cigarettes has been increasing among millennials, who are generally beginners or occasional smokers. These products are at times a more preferred option for individuals who are in the process of stopping smoking. Companies have started to introduce variants of flavored cigarettes, and that have a blend of different other flavors. Flavor blends include strawberry, vanilla, cherry, pineapple, etc., along with cloves. Availability of flavored cigarettes in a range of blends is expected to drive demand, sales, and market growth. In addition to flavors, innovation in packaging and design are among other factors resulting in a growing consumer base.

The Indonesia market is a major revenue contributor to the global market owing to growing demand for flavored cigarettes among millennials in the country. Similarly, in Singapore, variants of flavored cigarettes are popular among young consumers, and is expected to present growth opportunities for players operating in the global clove cigarettes market. Production and sale of clove and many other flavored cigarettes is banned in the US since 2009. Other countries implement stringent regulations against the import of cigarettes, especially as this results in dampening sale of domestically produced tobacco products. These factors could act as restraints to market growth to a certain extent.

Global Clove Cigarettes Market Segment Analysis

By Product Type: Among the product type segments, the machine rolled full flavored clove cigarettes segment is expected to account for majority revenue share over the next 10 years, owing to higher preference for this type of cigarettes in recent years. This can be attributed to the fact that this product type has lower tar levels and nicotine.

By End-User: The male segment is projected to account for highest revenue share in the foreseeable future owing to males making up a significantly larger consumer base than female consumers.

Global Clove Cigarettes Market Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for majority revenue share over the forecast period owing to extensive production of locally produced clove cigarettes in countries in the region. Countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore are major revenue contributors to the market in the region. Production of clove cigarettes in Indonesia is comparatively higher than the rest of the countries in the region as it is linked to traditional or culture among the locals. Products are easily available, and cheaper. Increasing per-capita income among consumers in these countries is resulting in shift in preference for premium quality products. Moreover, introduction of cigarettes with natural flavors from herbs is projected to contribute significantly to growth of the market.

Markets in North America and Europe are projected to register moderate growth rates over the forecast period as flavored cigarettes are illegal in countries in these regions.

Global Clove Cigarettes Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Hand Rolled Clove Cigarette

Machine Rolled Full Flavored Clove Cigarette

Machine Rolled Low Tar Nicotine

By End-User

Male

Female

