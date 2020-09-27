Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Artisanal Ice Cream Market market.

Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market is the title of an upcoming research report being prepared at Trusted Business Insights. Various aspects and scenarios, current and future have been examined and understood to arrive at the findings to be presented. Information and data have been validated and verified with the help of experts in the industry, and research efforts included exhaustive primary and secondary sources to ensure the accuracy of findings. Historical, estimated and projected revenue is presented in a logical manner, and the flow and design of the template enable a clear understanding of scenarios and possibilities. Sales and growth factors are showcased, along with key trends, restraints, Y-O-Y growth, Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), as well as future forecast & opportunity analysis. Company profiles of key players include detailed information, recent developments, strategies, acquisitions & mergers, etc. The artisanal ice cream market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and regions. Regions are further sub-segmented, and revenues for each segment presented accordingly.

Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market: Overview

Artisanal ice cream is an ice cream that is usually made by a skilled professional or an artisan. These ice creams are generally hand-made and consist of ingredients that are natural, i.e. without the presence of preservatives and artificial flavor enhancers.

Global Artisanal Ice Creams: Dynamics

Drivers: Rapid urbanization and improving standards of living are among some of the major factors resulting in the growing adoption of healthier lifestyles. This, in turn, is leading consumers to opt for healthier diets including consumption of products such as ice creams, yogurts, etc. with low sugar and fat content. Owing to the nutritional benefits of organic ice creams, there has been a steady increase in the demand for this product across age groups. A primary factor for the increasing consumption of these products is that handmade ice creams are specifically prepared with quality ingredients. The acceptance of ice cream as a popular snack food is another factor that is boosting this markets growth.

Favorable climatic conditions leading to the increasing consumption of ice cream in densely populated Asia Pacific countries such as China and India are expected to index a high rate of growth and generate significant revenue in the region.

Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market Segment Analysis:

By Distribution Channel: The specialty store segment continues to dominate the market in terms of majority revenue share when compared to other distribution channel segments. Consumers are more frequently purchasing products from specialty stores as these stores are offer quality. In addition, on account of the large shelf space, they enable consumers to choose from a variety of available product variants. These stores are also offering discounted rates on premium products and this is contributing to this segments growth. The expansion of retail chains in untapped regions is a major strategy that is aggressively employed by companies. Moreover, the revenue growth of certain specialty stores can also be owed to the rising brand value of specific companies.

Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market Regional Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to continue to account for the markets majority revenue share. Growing awareness about health & wellness is subsequently leading to the increasing consumption of organic or naturally processed foods, which includes ice cream. Consumers are keen on purchasing products on account of their packaging & design quality as well. In the production process, such factors are taken into consideration and thereby lead manufacturers to adopt unique packaging styles. For instance, Van Leeuwen based in Brooklyn has been investing in innovative product packaging designs and this resulted in a growth in sales in 2017. This brand is also popular for its unique ice cream flavors such as Vegan Green Planet, Brown Sugar Chunk and Carrot Cake.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to index a high Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing popularity of ice creams as a dessert. In addition, the growing consumption of quality ice cream products is another factor that is contributing to market growth. China has the largest ice cream market in the region and it accounts for the majority revenue share in the region. Factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing per-capita incomes as well as a growing population in this region are among other major factors that are expected to rapidly escalate growth rates.

Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market Segmentation:

By Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Others

