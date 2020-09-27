Global Ethoxyquin Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ethoxyquin Market market.

The global ethoxyquin market is segmented by product type, application, and regions/countries.

Overview

Ethoxyquin is a quinoline-based antioxidant that is used as a food preservative to help prevent the rancidity of fats. It is used to control the generation of lipid oxidation compounds and reduce the effects of oxidized fats in animal diets. Ethoxyquin cannot be used directly in food items that are consumed by human beings, however, since it is used for poultry feed, there are possibilities of being consumed indirectly by humans during consumption of poultry meat products.

Dynamics

Drivers: Factors such as the increasing consumption of pet food preservatives, growing trade activities between different countries, the rising development of pesticides, and the growth of agricultural outputs across the globe are expected to foster market growth. Besides, increasing prices of feed and reduction in feed wastages due to the use of feed antioxidants are among other major factors. Moreover, feed antioxidants offer major health benefits to animals is subsequently leading to an increase in the demand for ethoxyquin.

Ethoxyquin is extensively used as a pet food preservative to increase the shelf life of food being shipped over long distances and to ensure the reduction of food wastages. Usage of ethoxyquin in spices enables the retention of colors, that can otherwise fade away due to oxidation. The adoption of growth inhibitors in pig diets is another recent trend that is expected to provide growth opportunities in this market.

Restraints: Stringent government regulations on the usage of feed additives are expected to be factors that restrain this markets growth.

Segment Analysis

By Application: The pesticide segment is expected to account for the highest revenue share in the market. This can be attributed to the increasing usage of ethoxyquin as a pesticide in the agriculture sector.

Regional Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to account for the majority revenue share over the coming years. Regulations on using antioxidants for pet food in the region are not as stringent when compared to other regions. The application of ethoxyquin is permitted as a pet food preservatives and pesticide based on the explanation that the risk level associated with its consumption is low.

The market in Europe is expected to witness slow revenue growth over the next ten years due to the imposition of bans regarding the usage of ethoxyquin and other such feed additives.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to index the fastest Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the next 10 years. This region has the largest consumer base for feed antioxidants. Markets in India and China are expected to account for the majority market revenue in the region. The increasing number of industries coupled with the growing consumption of meat & protein are among major factors leading to market growth in these countries.

The market in Latin America is expected to account for slower growth in the coming years, However, the market in Brazil is expected to index a high growth rate due to the increasing consumption of meat.

Similarly, the Middle East and Africa markets are projected to register moderate growth rates. The markets in Saudi Arabia and Nigeria are expected to show signs of growth over the forecast period.

Global Ethoxyquin Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Ethoxyquin-95 Oil

Ethoxyquin-66 Powder

Ethoxyquin-33 Powder

By Application

Pesticides

Pet Food Preservatives

Poultry Industry

Aquaculture Industry

Spice Color Preservatives

Industrial Application

