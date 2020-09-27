Global Autoclave Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Autoclave Market market.

Global Autoclave Market is the title of an upcoming market research report at Trusted Business Insights. The market has been studied comprehensively to present vital data and information, including the revenue shares of each segment, region, and country, revenue growth driving factors, and restraints. In addition, potential revenue opportunities in untapped regions and economies are also included. Key players and their details are presented in the company profile section of the report. This section comprises revenue details and financial information, recent developments, acquisitions & mergers, strategies, as well as geographic reach and footprint. The global autoclave market is segmented by application, capacity, technology, and regions/countries.

Overview

An autoclave is a pressure chamber designed for industrial purposes which uses steam pressure and an elevated temperature dissimilar to ambient air pressure to kill harmful bacteria, fungi, viruses, and spores on items. Autoclaves are used in a variety of applications including chemical industry for vulcanization of rubber and curing coatings as well for hydrothermal synthesis and sterilization in medical applications.

Mycology, funeral homes, prosthetics fabrication, dentistry, tattooing, body piercing, veterinary medicine, podiatry, and microbiology are among a few fields where autoclaves are used for sterilization. However, the size and function of autoclaves differ on the basis of the object that needs to be sterilized. Autoclaves are primarily used for rubber vulcanizing and to cure composites along with pre-disposal treatment and the sterilization of waste materials.

Dynamics

The significance of autoclaves in providing an efficient sterilizing solution when compared to other sterilizing equipment coupled with the low installation costs are contributing to this markets growth. A growing geriatric population and the increasing need for healthcare services are expected to lead to a rise in the demand for autoclaves in the coming years. Increasing safety concerns over Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) has led to rising installments of autoclaves in healthcare facilities.

Autoclave equipment comprises features such as exhaust fans that help to treat decontaminated waste and allow for the evaporation of moisture. This equipment also modifies the physical conditions of a few waste products, providing a visual reference on the treatment cycles effectiveness.

The increasing demand for autoclaves in industrial sectors as well as growing investments in research & development activities to improve the functionalities and widen the scope of applications in other sectors are some factors that are contributing to the significant growth of this market.

In addition, government initiatives that focus on proper sanitation and the disposal of waste produced by medical facilities have urged players in the healthcare sector to improve sanitation systems and to adopt effective tools. Such developments will foster growth opportunities for this market.

The rising demand for autoclaves in the tattooing & piercing industry, along with rising awareness of consumers regarding the spread of communicable diseases through equipment that may have been used in an unhygienic manner is propelling market growth across the globe.

Restraints: However, the availability of autoclaves at high costs coupled with the maintenance charges pertaining to medical and industrial uses are among the major factors that could restrain the global autoclave markets growth.

Regional Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to account for the majority revenue share over the foreseeable future. This can be attributed to factors such as advancements in technologies, increasing establishment of hospitals, as well as growing investments in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries in the region.

The rising concern for the need to control the spread of hospital-acquired infections in North America is also expected to fuel the demand for sterilization and eventually autoclaves.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to index the fastest CAGR over the next 10 years. This growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization, increasing disposable incomes among consumers and growing research & development activities in the region.

Global Autoclave Market Segmentation:

By Application

Aerospace

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

Agriculture

Tattooing and Body Piercing

Veterinary Science and others

By Capacity

50-200 liters

200-500 liters

500-1000 liters

1000-2000 liters

>2000 liters

By Technology

Dry Heat Autoclave

Steam Autoclave

Chemical Solution Autoclave

Glass Bead Autoclave

