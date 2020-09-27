Global Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market market.

Global Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market is the title of an upcoming market research report by Trusted Business Insights. Critical factors have been analyzed and studied comprehensively to present vital data and information in a well-planned format. Revenue shares of each segment are included along with region, and country, revenue growth driving factors, restraints, as well as opportunities in untapped regions and economies. The company profiles of key players comprise detailed information, recent developments, strategies, acquisitions & mergers, etc. The global automotive gear shift systems market is segmented by type, transmission type, sales channels, vehicle type, and regions/countries.

Overview

Automotive gear shift systems are a type of transmission system in which gear drives are used to control the speed and torque of the vehicle. These systems can either controlled manually or have an automated system. They a driver to have a better driving experience by offering enhanced control of the vehicles gear system.

Dynamic

The rising demand for passenger cars is significantly contributing to the growth of automotive sectors across the globe. This, in turn, is slated to boost demand for automotive gear shift systems in the years to come. In addition, governmental policies for the adoption and manufacture of cars that consume less fuel and generate low emissions are leading automotive makers to invest in the production of highly efficient cars that come equipped with advanced gear shift systems. This is one of many major factors that are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market on a global-scale. Furthermore, the demand for electric vehicles around the world is rising and this factor will also contribute to subsequent market growth.

Apart from the growth of the automotive industry and the introduction of government regulations on manufacturers to encourage the adoption of fuel-efficient gear shift systems, there are other key factors that contribute to this markets growth as well. Another major factor that is contributing to the growth of the global automotive industry, and in turn, favorablly impacting the global automotive gear shift systems market is the increasing per-capita incomes of individuals. This has enabled consumers from across the globe to increase their spending capabilities.

Other factors such as technological advancements and constant product innovations have led to the development of electronic gear shift systems. In these systems, the mechanical parts have been replaced with electronic components. Moreover, with the introduction of electric vehicles, there is a gradual shift towards upcoming trends in the market like wire gear systems. Wire gear systems allow for a swifter shifting of gears and replace mechanical coupling. Such technology is projected to oust existing automotive gear shift systems in the foreseeable future.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific market is expected to continue to account for the majority revenue share of the global automotive gear shift systems market over the next ten years. The market in China will be a major revenue contributor in the region.

The market in Europe is slated to account for the second-highest revenue share in the global market over the next 10 years. Gear shift systems are increasingly used in the automobiles manufactured in the countries of this region.

The market in North America is projected to index significant growth over the coming years. The demand for automotive gear shift systems in this region is projected to increase over the coming years. The US market is a major revenue contributor to the automotive gear shift systems market in the region.

Global Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market Segmentation:

By Transmission Type

Manual Gear Shift System

Automatic Gear Shift System

By Type

Stick shifter

Joystick/ Mono stable shifter

Rotary shifter

Stalk shifter

Push-button shifter

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report

