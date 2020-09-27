Global Automated Pallet Truck Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automated Pallet Truck Market market.

Global Automated Pallet Truck Market is the title of an upcoming market research report by Trusted Business Insights. Critical factors have been analyzed and studied comprehensively to present vital data and information in a well-planned format. In addition to the revenue shares of each segment, region, and country, revenue growth driving factors, restraints, as well as opportunities in untapped regions and economies are included. The company profiles of key players comprise detailed information, recent developments, strategies, acquisitions & mergers, etc. The global automated pallet truck market is segmented by product type, application, and regions/countries.

Overview

A pallet truck is also known as a jigger, pallet pump, pallet jack dog, pump truck. Pallet trucks are wheeled trolleys that are used to move or lift light or heavy pallets. Automated pallet trucks are vehicles that are equipped with an automated guided vehicle system (AGV). These systems are mobile robots that function using vision, magnets, or lasers for navigation and follow wires or markers on the floor. These tools are primarily used in industrial applications to lift and move materials in a warehouse or manufacturing facility. The applications of automated pallet trucks are increasing as these are now being used in other commercial sectors as well.

Dynamics

Factors such as increasing income levels, growing populations, growth of the manufacturing sectors and rising focus on automation in the industrial sectors are factors that are contributing to the growth of the global automated pallet truck market. Moreover, the inclination towards safety, low costs and high productivity are among other factors fostering this markets growth.

Automated pallet trucks have wide applications such as material handling in several industries including manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, food & beverage, logistics, retail, and healthcare among others. In addition, the growing e-commerce industry is also seen as a major opportunity for growth in the market and is expected to be a key growth factor for the automated guided vehicle market in the future.

Segment Analysis

By Type: The pallet transporting segment is expected to account for significant growth over the next 10 years.

By Application: In terms of application, the production and distribution segment is projected to account for the highest revenue share over the coming years due to the increasing demand for automated pallet trucks in the manufacturing sector.

Regional Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to account for the majority revenue share over the forecast period due to the growth of the e-commerce sector and decreasing labor power in the region. Such factors are leading to an increase in the installation of automated systems which is subsequently contributing to the growth of the pallet trucks market in the region. The market in the US is a major revenue contributor in the region.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to index a high Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the next 10 years. Factors such as increasing disposable incomes, improved standards of living, and the booming economies of many countries in the region will lead to market growth.

Global Automated Pallet Truck Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Pallet Transporting Truck

Pallet Stacking Truck

By Application

Production & Manufacturing,

Distribution & Logistics

Other

