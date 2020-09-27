Global Automated Pool Cleaner Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automated Pool Cleaner Market market.

Global Automated Pool Cleaner Market is the title of an upcoming market research report by Trusted Business Insights. Critical factors have been analyzed and studied comprehensively to present vital data and information in a well-planned format. In addition to the revenue shares of each segment, region, and country, revenue growth driving factors, restraints, as well as opportunities in untapped regions and economies are included. The company profiles of key players comprise detailed information, recent developments, strategies, acquisitions & mergers, etc. The global automated pool cleaner market is segmented by type, end-use, and regions/countries.

Overview

Automated pool cleaners are devices that are programmed to clean surface areas and most parts of a swimming pool with minimal use of manual labor and advanced automated systems. Such devices help in preventing the risk of accidents such as drowning and slipping. These devices function on systems that generated by the main circulation pump which uses suction to efficiently collect dirt from the surface area of the pool.

Dynamics

The demand for automated pool cleaners is increasing in several countries across the globe due to the inclination of consumers towards automated technologies and reduced human labor dependency. These cleaners are extremely helpful in cleaning dirt particles from a swimming pool without the need for human intervention.

The usage of automated cleaners is increasing in residential and commercial sectors owing to low maintenance charges and easy installation processes. Manufacturers take the integration of innovative technologies into consideration to meet consumer preferences for low-cost automated cleaners.

Increasing concerns for human safety and cleanliness are among some of the factors that are leading to the adoption of automated pool cleaners across the globe. The increase in the construction of swimming pools in countries such as the UK, the US, and Germany is another factor that is contributing to the growth of the automated pool cleaner market. The escalating effects of globalization and shifting preferences for travel as well as other recreational activities are leading to an increase in the demand for these products in commercial applications. Such factors will eventually lead to greater market growth in the foreseeable future.

Restraints: The availability of low-cost alternative pool cleaning devices, such as skimmer nets, pool brushes, and leaf baggers are factors that may restrain this markets growth.

Segment Analysis

By Type: The suction-sides segment is projected to register significant growth over the next 10 years. This can be attributed to device-specific factors such as lesser consumption of electricity, low maintenance costs, and easy installation. Pool cleaners like these have the ability to clean larger surface areas with relative ease. The demand for low-cost automated pool cleaners is surging, which is leading to growth of this segment

By Application: In terms of application, the commercial segment is expected to account for the highest revenue share over the coming years owing to the rising demand for pool cleaners in hotels, schools, clubs, and swimming centers.

Regional Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to account for the majority revenue share over foreseeable future due to the increasing use of automated pool cleaning systems instead of manual labor. The market in the US is a major revenue contributor in the region. Growing construction of swimming pools in ever-expanding commercial and residential sectors as a result of increasing per-capita incomes and a booming tourism industry are some of the primary factors behind market growth in this country. In addition, individuals in the US are becoming aware of the importance of cleaning swimming pools to avoid the spread of water-borne diseases. Such factors are leading to an increase in the demand for automated cleaning devices in the region, which, in turn, is fueling this markets growth.

Global Automated Pool Cleaner Market Segmentation:

By Type

Suction-side pool cleaners

Pressure-side pool cleaners

Electric pool cleaners

By End-Use

Commercial

Residential

