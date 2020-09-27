Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Brake Pads Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Brake Pads Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Brake Pads Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Automotive Brake Pads Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Automotive Brake Pads Market is the title of an upcoming market research report by Trusted Business Insights. Key factors factors have been analyzed and studied comprehensively to present vital data and information in a well-planned format. In addition to the revenue shares of each segment, region, and country, revenue growth driving factors, restraints, as well as opportunities in untapped regions and economies are included. The company profiles of key players comprise detailed information, recent developments, strategies, acquisitions & mergers, etc. The global automotive brake pads market is segmented by end-user, solutions, and regions/countries.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Overview

Brake pads are an integral part of the disc braking system for automotives. When the brake pedal is engaged, the brake pads press against the running disc in order to stop its motion and halt the vehicle. Brake pads are essentially made of materials that possess a high co-efficient of friction.

Dynamics

Automobile companies are equipping vehicles with advanced disc brakes to allow for an efficient braking system to ensure the safety of the driver and passengers of a vehicle. This is a major factor that is contributing to the growth of the automotive brake pads market over the coming years. When compared to drum brakes, disc brakes generate lesser heat and enables better control. Owing to the generation of lesser heat, the service life of these brakes are extended. Furthermore, these brakes generate lower frequency sounds and lesser vibration, which, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for disc brakes, fueling this markets growth.

The production of vehicles is rising across the globe and this is expected to further surge the automotive brake pads markets growth. Technological advancements, as well as the development of an environment friendly & lightweight braking system, will open new avenues for the target market. Pad manufacturers are focusing on developing products by incorporating advanced friction materials to ensure enhanced vehicle control.

Restraints: However, increasing prices of raw materials are expected to restrain market growth to some extent.

Segment Analysis

By Vehicle: The PCV segment is expected to account for the majority revenue share over the coming years. Furthermore , rising passenger car sales across the globe

By Material: The ceramic automotive brake pads segment is expected to register high growth rate over the next 10 years. Factors such as performance consistency and high stability irrespective of temperature range is driving growth of the segment.

By Sales Channel: The OEM segment is projected to account for major revenue share in automotive in the coming years. The original equipment manufacturers are improving product features to reduce noise and offer better friction so as to enhance vehicle performance.

By Position : Front automotive brake pads market size will witness momentous growth with its installation to ensure proper braking distance between vehicles. The front braking system provides around 70% braking power to control vehicle movement. Large surface area for improved friction and braking performance along with wide heat capacity range will further drive the product demand in next six years.

Global Automotive Brake Pads Market Regional Analysis:

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for majority revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for two-wheelers in the region. Increasing diposable income among consumers has led to growth of adoption of vehicles in the region. In addition, companies such as Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd., Hangzhou Henli Friction Material Co and Sangsin Brake Co Ltd Ltd are present in the region which provides a boost to the production of vehicles and growth opportunities for the market in the region.

The market in Europe is projected to account for significant growth over the next 10 years. This growth is attributed to increase in the production and adoption of high-performance vehicles. Furthermore, issuance of orders by government bodies to install disc brakes is expected to support market growth in the region. For example, in 2013 mandates were given by the European Commission (EC) to install anti-lock braking systems in motorcycles for promoting road safety and avoiding fatal accidents. Moreover, presence of major automotive companies such as Volkswagen, Daimler AG, and BMW, in t the region is expected to drive growth of the market in the region.

Global Automotive Brake Pads Market Segmentation:

By End-User

Automotive industry

Metal industry

Electronics industry

By Solutions

Hardware and software solutions

Service

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Automotive Brake Pads Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Automotive Brake Pads Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580