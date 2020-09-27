Global Computer Peripherals Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Computer Peripherals Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Computer Peripherals Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global Computer Peripherals market report has been segmented on the basis of connectivity, product, end-use sector, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered from various sources regarding the target market. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts, with the primary objective being to provide a holistic view of the target market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as current impact, in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in the near and distant future.

Introduction:

Computer peripherals are devices which functions additionally but is not a part of the core computer architecture. Peripherals devices of computers include all input, output and storage devices and include both internal and external devices of a computer.

Dynamics:

Growing importance of computer application across various industries, across the globe is a major factor driving growth of the global computer peripherals market. The introduction of cloud computing has resulted in Big Data and enterprise mobility. This is augmenting demand for associated data ecosystems, which in turn, is expected to drive demand for digital storage volume, leading to increasing demand for storage devices. Currently there is a huge scope for enterprise data and user data to expand. Increasing demand for storing and managing data has augmented demand for external storage devices, leading to overall growth of the global market.

In addition, with the increasing technological advancement and focus on ergonomic design of devices associated to a computer are expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. Increasing advancement in connectivity technologies that include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, etc., coupled with emerging computer gaming trends are also expected to propel growth of the global computer peripherals market over the forecast period. Moreover, application of wireless technologies in industrial as well as commercial sector is significantly proliferating, leading to growth of the global computer peripherals market over the forecast period. However, growing of substitute industries such as smartphone and tablet industries, coupled with increasing preference for these products are expected to have a negative impact on growth of the global market, to a certain extent over the forecast period.

COTs, microcontroller, accelerators are some of the emerging trends in computer peripheral industry in recent years and is expected to create revenue opportunities for the manufacturers in the market over the forecast period.

Analysis by Region:

North America market is currently dominating in the global computer peripherals market, owing to increasing number of online gamers, coupled with heavy investment in computer gaming accessories in the region. Moreover, increasing demand for computer peripherals across various sectors, is driving growth of the computer peripheral market in the region. In addition, increasing investment in technological advancements in North America is expected to fuel growth of the target markets in North America.

Global Computer Peripherals Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Connectivity:

Wired devices

Wireless devices

Segmentation by Product:

Input Devices

Keyboard

Image Scanner

Pointing Devices

Webcam

Output Devices

Printer

Loudspeaker

Headphone

Storage Devices

Hard Drive / SSD

CD/ DVD

USB Flash Drives

Segmentation by End-use Sector:

Residential

Commercial

