Global Inflatable Packaging Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Inflatable Packaging Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Inflatable Packaging Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Inflatable Packaging Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global inflatable packaging market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global inflatable packaging market report has been segmented on the basis of material type, end use industry, and region.

Introduction:

Inflatable packaging is used to protect fragile products from damage during transportation. This type of packaging is mainly preferred by logistics services, retail, and manufacturers.

Dynamics:

Increasing demand for grocery and meal kit delivery through online channels are packed with inflatable bags packaging protection which is a major factor driving growth of the global market. In addition, growing e-commerce sector in developing countries and rising sales across the online retail channels are some other factors expected to support growth of the market to certain extent. Moreover, increasing trade activities across the globe and rising demand for environment friendly protective packaging material from transportation sector are some other factors expected to support growth of the market.

Furthermore, rapid industrialization, changing government regulations related environmental pollution through plastic, and manufacturers approach towards use of bio-based plastic material for manufacturing packaging products are some other factors expected to support growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand from cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries is another factor expected to support growth of the market.

However, rising environmental concern for waste generated through inflatable bags packaging is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the market to certain extent.

Technological advancements and increasing investment by major player for R&D activities are some other factors expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the global market over the forecast period. In addition, rising public-private partnership in the emerging economies in order to increasing the presence and drive revenue growth of the companies is another factor expected to support growth of the market to certain extent.

Region Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global market in term of revenue and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to government approach towards use of bio-based plastic, increasing demand from cosmetic industry, and presence of major players operating in the countries in this region. In addition, growing merger and acquisition activities among regional and international players is expected to further support growth of the market in this region to certain extent. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness faster growth, owing rising environmental regulations, stringent government regulations related to use of plastic, and presence of prominent manufacturers operating in emerging economies such as India and China in this region. The market is Europe is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global market.

Global Inflatable Packaging Market Segmentation:

By Material Type:

Paper

Plastic

polypropylene (PP),

polyethylene (PE),

polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

By End Use Industries:

Cosmetic

Manufacturing units

Pharmaceutical

Electrical and electronic

Food & beverages

