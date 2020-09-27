Global Network Management System Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Network Management System Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Network Management System Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Network Management System Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global network management system market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global network management system market report has been segmented on the basis of component, organization size, end user, and region.

Introduction:

A network management system (NMS) is a set of applications that lets network engineers manage a network”s independent components inside a bigger network management framework and helps to performs several key functions.

Dynamics:

Digitization approach by the government of developed and developing countries, coupled with increasing internet penetration are major factors driving growth of the global market. In addition, increasing government expenditure in IT infrastructure and rising number of internet users are some other factors expected to support growth of the market.

Moreover, increasing number of mobile phone users, coupled with increasing demand from telecommunication sector for network management systems to monitor and manage the network components in order to deliver quality services are some other factors expected to support growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing demand from various industry verticals such as BFSI, government, healthcare, etc. is another factor expected to support growth of the market to certain extent. In addition, rising data security approach among service providers is resulting into increasing demand for better network management system that provide transparency and offers better optimization in business operations are some other factors expected to support growth of the market.

However, availability of free network management tools is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market to certain extent.

Technological advancements and increasing investment by major players are expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing merger and acquisition activities among regional and international players is another expected to create revenue opportunities which in turn is expected to further support growth of the target market to certain extent.

Region Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to increasing demand from various industrial verticals and presence of major players operating in the countries in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth, owing to digitization approach by government of developing countries such as India and China, presence of major service providers, and increasing internet penetration in the emerging economies in this region. Europe is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global market.

Global Network Management System Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Solutions

Standalone solutions

Bundled network management solution

Services

Consulting services

Deployment and integration services

Training, support, and maintenance services

By Organization Size:

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

By End User:

Verticals

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Information Technology (IT) and ITES

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation and logistics

Others (education, energy and utilities, hospitality, and media and entertainment)

Service Providers

