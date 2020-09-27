Global Pressure Vessel Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pressure Vessel Market market.

Global Pressure Vessel Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 report has been recently generated by Trusted Business Insights, and offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global pressure vessel market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global pressure vessel market report has been segmented on the basis of material, product type, application and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered from various sources regarding the target market. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts, with the primary objective being to provide a holistic view of the target market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as current impact, in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in the near and distant future.

Introduction:

Pressure Vessel are enclosed cylindrical structure used by various industries, that holds liquids and gases at high pressure. Designing of pressure vessel requires, corrosion allowance, maximum safe operating pressure and temperature, minimum design temperature and safety factor. Operation and manufacturing of pressure vessels are highly governed by authorities supported by legislation.

Dynamics:

The global pressure vessel market is expected to register a significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing requirement for energy across the globe. Pressure vessels are used in numerous power generation projects, and rising demand for power generation, in turns driving growth of the global pressure vessel market over the forecast period. Increasing governments support to the renewable sector is estimated to increase demand for pressure vessel in the market, leading to growth of the global market. Increasing demand for high pressure vessel in chemical industries is also expected to drive growth of the global pressure vessel market over the estimated time period. Pressure vessels form an integral part of these industries as it is engaged in safe handling of gases and liquids which is crucial. Moreover, increasing oil exploration activities, coupled with increasing investment on establishing proper infrastructure for such activities is also expected to augment growth of the global pressure vessel market over the forecast period.

Increasing regulations and restrictions by government authorities on operation and manufacturing of pressure vessels is expected to restrain growth of the global market to a certain extent. In addition, decreasing mining activities which uses application of pressure vessels, is expected to create a negative impact on growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Research and studies have led to development of new approaches in designing cost effective pressure vessel. The new approach-by-analysis method of designing have increased the ability to consider higher tolerable stresses and get real, reliable and economical results, leading to an increase in demand for pressure vessels, thereby augmenting growth of the global market.

Analysis by Region:

Asia Pacific market is currently dominating the global market over the forecast period, owing to growing power & energy sector, coupled with increasing demand for power for growing population in the region. In addition, increasing growth of various industries such as oil and gas industries, chemical industries, is also expected to drive demand for pressure vessels, leading to growth of the target market in Asia Pacific. The Middle East market is also estimated to grow at a high CAGR rate, owing to deep-rooted oil & gas infrastructure in the region.

Global Pressure Vessel Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material:

Steel Alloy

Other Alloy

Composites

Segmentation by Product Type:

Boiler

Nuclear Reactor

Separator

Others

Segmentation by End-use Application:

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Power Generation

Others

