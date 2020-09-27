Global Titanium Dioxide Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Titanium Dioxide Market market.

Introduction:

Titanium is a naturally occurring mineral mixed with oxygen and form titanium dioxide, which is also known as titanium (IV) oxide or titania. Titanium dioxide is a white crystalline powder, used to enhance the color and shine of certain foods and is also used for food safety applications. Titanium dioxide is existing in different bulk crystalline forms, such as anatase and rutile, and after processing it is pulverized into a very fine powder. Titanium dioxide is used in sunscreen for effective protection against UVA/UVB rays from the sun which acts as a physical barrier between the suns rays and the skin. It is also used to whiten paint, paper, plastic, rubber, and cosmetics.

According to the FDA and other regulatory agencies globally, titanium dioxide (TiO2) may be safely used for coloring foods. The amount of food-grade titanium dioxide that is used is extremely small, so FDA has set a limit of 1% titanium dioxide for food.

Dynamics:

Increasing demand for construction activities coupled with rising adoption for titanium dioxide in paints and coatings, expected to bolster demand for titanium dioxide across the globe, and drives growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing demand from cosmetics and plastics industry also anticipated to propel growth of the target market. Moreover, positive growth in the automotive industry, especially in lightweight automobiles, has driven significant demand for titanium dioxide based paints & coatings, which in turn is expected to drive growth of titanium dioxide market over the forecast period.

However, stringent safety regulations by regulatory agencies and volatile raw material prices may restrain growth of the global titanium dioxide market during the forecast period.

Innovations and technological advancements is a factor expected to create a lucrative opportunity for growth of the global titanium dioxide market over the forecast period. In addition to this, improving manufacturing processes while ensuring high-quality is expected to have positive impact on the titanium dioxide market.

Analysis by Segment:

On the basis of grade, rutile segment is expected to hold significant share in the market over the forecast period. It is projected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period, owing to higher specific gravity, and greater chemical stability.

On the basis of application, titanium dioxide market is segmented into paints & coatings, cosmetics, plastics, and others (paper & pulp, ink). The paints & coatings segment is expected to contribute significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The titanium dioxide market in the Asia Pacific is expected to contribute major revenue share in the target market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Rapidly increasing construction sector, infrastructural development, and expansion of the automotive industry in countries such as China and India in the region are supporting growth for regional market. Moreover, increasing disposable income and higher standard of living have increased awareness towards personal grooming, which in turn is expected to propel titanium dioxide based cosmetic demand in the region. North America is anticipated to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from automobiles and construction sector. The market in Europe is expected to contribute moderate revenue share in the global market. The markets in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are at a nascent stage to the market and expected to register moderate growth rate in the global market.

Global Titanium Dioxide Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Grade

Rutile

Anatase

Segmentation by End-user

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics

Plastics

Others (Paper & Pulp, Ink)

