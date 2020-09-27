Global Wooden Decking Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Wooden Decking Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Wooden Decking Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global wooden decking market report have been segmented on the basis of type, application, type of construction, end use sector, and region.

Introduction:

Deck is similar to floor and one of the surface which is flat and supports withstand weight. This deck is constructed outdoors that is elevated from ground and which is always connected to the building which helps in adding new aesthetic dimension to the house. These wooden decking is used in many applications mainly in build patios, garden landscaping, extend living areas, and much more. These decks are made up of composite lumber, aluminium, treated lumber, and composite material. Mostly, decks are made up of pressure-treated lumber and very often steel beams.

Market Dynamics:

Growing construction activities and rising disposable income are majors factor expected to drive growth of the global wooden decking market. In addition, increasing demand for higher standard of living, rapid industrialization, rising demand for wooden decking in schools, hotels, etc. are some of the other factors expected to drive growth of the global market. Furthermore, consumer preference for green buildings and sustained investments in commercial real estate and rising demand for wooden decking from commercial and residential sectors, increasing private non-residential spending and the public non-residential spending, are some of the other factors expected to drive revenue growth of the global wooden decking market. However, availability of substitutes such as plastic decks is the major factor expected to restraint growth of the global wooden decking market. In addition, However, hardwoods are expensive than other decking materials may restraint the growth of wooden decking market.

Regional Analysis:

North America market is estimated to account for highest revenue share in the global wooden decking market over the forecast period, due to increasing consumer preferences for lavishing residential infrastructures in the countries in the region. Asia Pacific market is expected to account for the second-highest revenue share in the global market, due to emerging economies focus on huge investments on commercial and industrial infrastructure coupled with rising urbanization in the countries in the region. The market in Europe is projected to register fastest growth rate in terms of revenue owing to growing awareness about wooden decking among the consumers of the emerging nations in the countries in the region. Moreover, the markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to register moderate growth rate over the forecast period. Revenue from the market in Middle East & Africa is projected to register a CAGR of X.X% in the global wooden decking market over the forecast period.

Global Wooden Decking Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Pressure treated wood

Redwood

Cedar

Others (tropical hardwood, tiger wood, mahogany, teak and IPE)

By Application:

Building materials

Rails & infrastructure

By Type of Construction:

Repairs & remodelling

New decks on new constructions

New decks on existing constructions

By End-Use Sector:

Residential

Non-residential

