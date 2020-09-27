Global PU Films Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the PU Films Market market.

Global PU Films Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global PU films market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global PU films market report has been segmented on the basis of type, function, end-use industry, and region.

Introduction:

Polyurethane (PU) films are also known as Urethane Film are important and used in various segments across the world. They are used in many industries such as medical, food and industrial markets as they have properties such as overall high strength and resistance to moisture, chemicals & abrasion. They are transparent and elastic and does not contain any plasticizers. They are used in outdoor applications, medical devices, food contact applications, and surface protection. These films are also available in various hardness and durometers.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing use of PU films in various industries, such as automotive & aerospace, textile & leisure, and medical are the major factors expected to drive growth of the global PU films market. In addition, increasing disposable income and purchasing power of people, rising demand for textile & leisure products are the other factors expected to drive growth of the global PU films market at the forecast period. Furthermore, rising demand for luxury cars and premium passenger cars among the middle-class families are some of the other factor expected to drive revenue growth of the global PU films market. However, high cost of PU films is making the small-scale manufacturers turn to PU blend films which are cheaper than their counterparts is the major factor expected to restraint growth of the global PU films market. In addition, PU films are costlier than the other substitute films are the factor expected to restraint the growth of global PU films market.

Regional Analysis:

North America market is estimated to account for highest revenue share in the global PU film market over the forecast period, due to increasing automobile production in the countries in the region. Asia Pacific market is expected to account for the second-highest revenue share in the global PU films market, due to rising demand for luxury and premium automobiles, which use PU films for paint protection application in the countries in the region. The market in Europe is projected to register fastest growth rate in terms of revenue due to presence of large textile & leisure exporting economies in the countries in the region. Moreover, the markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to register moderate growth rate over the forecast period. Revenue from the market in Middle East & Africa is projected to register a CAGR of X.X% in the global PU films market over the forecast period.

Global PU Films Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Polyester PU Films

Polyether PU Films

By Function:

Thermoset-based PU Films

Thermoplastic-based PU Films

By End-use Industry:

Automotive & Aerospace

Textile & Leisure

Medical

Others (include food and industrial, consumer goods, etc.)

