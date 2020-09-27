Global High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipes Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipes Market market.

Global HDPE Pipes Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global HDPE pipes market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global HDPE pipes market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Introduction:

HDPE pipe is also referring as polyethylene high-density (PEHD) pipe made from high-density polyethylene. It is known for its large strength and density ratio. HDPE pipes can carry potable water, wastewater, slurries, chemicals, hazardous wastes, and compressed gases. Such pipes are corrosion resistant and recyclable, thus seen as replacement to various metal pipes. HDPE pipes are cost effective, light weight in nature and considered as a preferred choice over traditional metal pipes.

Dynamics:

Growing demand from water irrigation systems in agriculture industry coupled with urbanization, resulting in upgrading, expansion and huge demand for infrastructural development and water supply across the globe, which is expected to drive growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing sewage disposal infrastructure also expected to increase demand for HDPE pipes and drives market over the forecast period. Moreover, physical properties of HDPE such as flexibility, and high temperature resistance, anticipated to boost demand in various end-use industries -especially in oil & gas, agriculture and water supply.

Innovations and technological advancements in HDPE pipes is expected to create new opportunities for the market players in near future. Many industries are replacing systems pipes with HDPE pipes owing to the numerous benefits over Cast iron (CI) and Galvanised Iron Pipes (GI) pipes. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials, may hinder growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Analysis by Segment:

On the basis of type, PE 63 segment is expected to hold significant share in the market over the forecast period. It is projected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period, owing to increasing use of PE 63 pipes in drinking water applications.

On the basis of application, market is segmented as oil & gas pipe, agricultural irrigation pipe, water supply pipe, sewage system pipe, and others. The water supply pipe segment is expected to hold significant share in terms of revenue.

Regional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment in the polyethylene industry. Increasing usage of HDPE pipes in wide range of industrial sectors ranging from food packaging, cosmetics to technical parts, and pipes for the construction sector, expected to bolster growth of the market.

HDPE Pipes market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Growing construction sector, infrastructural investments, government initiatives in various countries such as China and India in the region are supporting growth for regional market. Huge investments in water projects under ˜Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Development (AMRUT) and various other State level projects, in turn contributes toward the growth of the global market.

The HDPE Pipes market in Europe is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global market. Moreover, the markets in Middle East & Africa are expected to register moderate growth revenue in the global market owing to the increased usage of HDPE pipelines in the telecom industries and growing use of plastic pipes as carriers.

Global High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipes Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

PE 63

PE 80

PE 100

Segmentation by Application

Oil & gas pipe

Agricultural irrigation pipe

Water supply pipe

Sewage system pipe

Others

