Global Riveting Tools Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Riveting Tools Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 report has been recently generated by Trusted Business Insights, and offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global riveting tools market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global riveting tools market report has been segmented on the basis of technologies, end-use, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered from various sources regarding the target market. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts, with the primary objective being to provide a holistic view of the target market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as current impact, in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in the near and distant future.

Introduction:

Riveting tools are basically a type of fasteners, which has a smooth cylindrical shaft that connects head and tail. Riveting fasteners are used to support tension loads, and are even more effective in supporting shear load placed perpendicularly to their axes. It is most cost effective and superior process of fastening.

Dynamics:

The global riveting tools market is expected to register a substantial growth rate over the estimated time period, owing to its increasing applications in various end-use industries such as manufacturing and assembling, automotive industry, aviation industry, civil aviation industry etc. In addition, increasing aircraft maintenance activities is also driving demand for riveting tools, which in turn is expected to augment growth of the global riveting tools market. Increasing demand high-end joining technologies in the automotive industry, coupled with increasing growth of automotive market are also expected to drive growth of the global riveting tools market over the projected time period. In addition, cost effective and superior fastening properties are also expected to drive demand for riveting tools, leading to growth of the global market over the forecast period. Increasing application of riveting tools in other industries such as construction, wood furniture, jewelry, etc. are also expected to propel growth of the global market over the estimated time period.

On the other hand, high labor costs and also long time consuming production process are some of the factors which may affect growth of the global market over the projected time period.

Technological advancements have led to development of new tools which includes innovations such as patented lever, ergonomic design etc. Jaw mechanism, leading to saving of internal costs and also have improved the handling efficiency. Innovations in product development has increased the possibilities of operations in poorly accessible. Such factors are expected to create revenue opportunities for the players in the market and also fuel growth of the global market.

Analysis by Region:

North America market currently is dominating the global riveting tools market, owing to increasing expansion of aerospace industry in the region. In addition, increasing demand for truck and utility vehicles in the automotive industry are expected to drive growth of the regional riveting tools market over the estimated time period. Some economies like China and India in Asia Pacific region are expected to register a considerable growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributable to increasing automobile sales, also owing to decreasing oil and gas prices in the region. Moreover, emerging trends of E-vehicles in the region, is also expected to drive growth of the global market over the estimated time period.

Global Riveting Tools Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technologies:

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Electric

Segmentation by End-use:

Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial gas turbine

Construction machinery

