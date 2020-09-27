Global Silicone Rubber Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Silicone Rubber Market market.

Global Silicone Rubber Market is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, in which we offer in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global silicone rubber market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2028. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, strategies and agreements, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global silicone rubber market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Introduction:

Silicone rubbers are elastomers based on high molecular weight linear polymers, generally polydimethysiloxanes, which also may be modified with functional groups. Silicone rubbers are available in liquid or paste consistencies. They are also available as room-temperature-vulcanizing (RTV) sealants, adhesives, potting, and encapsulating compounds, gums, bases, and compounded stocks for fabricating heat-cured rubber products. Silicone rubbers are considered as one of the best materials and are highly valued for exceptional properties of elongation, high tear strength, good thermal conductivity, and temperature and fire resistance.

Dynamics:

Increasing demand for silicone rubber from the plastics industry, increasing applications in medical devices and use in products for applications in healthcare sectors are some of the major factors driving growth of the silicone rubber market. In addition, properties such as resistance to heat and chemicals, along with growing demand from various industries such as automotive and electronics are among other factors expected to drive growth of the silicone rubber market. Furthermore, wide applicability of liquid silicone rubber in the production of household goods such as protective gloves, mats, ice cube and jelly moulds, bread moulds, lampshades, and various others, is expected to continue to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Increasing R&D activities by major manufacturers for development of innovative products is expected to present new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the global silicone rubber market over the forecast period. Moreover, high demand for automobiles and trending antimicrobial silicone rubber which is ideal for use in food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors are expected to provide further opportunities for growth of players operating in the global silicone rubber market.

However, fluctuation in supply and prices of raw materials can act as a major restraining factor for growth of the market.

Market segmentation:

By application: Among the application segments, the automotive segment is expected to account for majority revenue share over the forecast period, owing to high market potential for investment and rise in demand for related parts.

Regional Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global silicone rubber market. This can be attributed to growing demand from healthcare sector and food and beverage industry, coupled with presence of major manufactures operating in countries in this region. Europe market is the second highest in terms of revenue contribution to the global silicone rubber market, followed by markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest compounded annual growth over the forecast period, owing to growing automotive and electronics industries in emerging economies such as China and India.

Global Silicone Rubber Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Liquid

High Consistency Rubber (HCR)

Room Temperature Vulcanisation (RTV)

Fluorosilicone Rubber

By Application:

Healthcare

Automotive

Electricals & electronics

Others (Domestic Uses, Aviation, Construction)

