Global Drone Software Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Drone Software Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global drone software market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global drone software market report has been segmented on the basis of architecture, offering, application, platform, and region.

Overview:

Drone is unmanned arial vehicle that contains sensors, global position system (GPS), and embedded system. System in UAV is based on chipsets, circuit boards and software. Software that are used for various program function in drones are known as drone software. Drone software system includes collision avoidance system, obstacle detection system, and many more software algorithms. It is also used to fuse all the signals send by attached sensor such as vison sensor, ultrasonic sensor, infrared sensor, light detection and ranging (LiDAR), etc. Some type of drones also include firmware upgrade that is a software used to fix bugs and command physical components.

Dynamics:

Drones are used for mapping, photography, agriculture surveillance, tracking, search and rescue operations, shipping and delivery, engineering applications and many more. Using drones in remote areas and location that can be hazardous for individuals life is a factor resulting into increasing demand for drones for various applications. Increasing adoption of drones in commercial and defense sector is a key factor driving growth of the global drone software market. Furthermore, increasing investments in R&D for development of technologically advanced drone software and increasing use of IoT applications in drone are factors expected to boost growth of the global drone software market in the near future.

However, rising security issues owing to possibility of hacking is a factor that may hamper growth of the global drone software market. Nevertheless, increasing adoption of autonomous drones and introduction of drones with enhanced functionality can create high revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market.

Segment Analysis:

On the basis of architecture, the open source segment is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing demand for open source software as consumers require customized software for various applications is a factor supporting growth of this segment in the global market. On the basis of application, the analytics segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future, owing to increasing demand for drone analytics especially in industrial sector for decision making.

Regional Analysis:

Market in North America expected to account for major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Presence of prominent software developing companies is a key factor driving growth of the target market in this region. Asia Pacific market in anticipated to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future, owing to increasing demand for drones especially for commercial applications. In addition, increasing investments for new software development is another factor expected to fuel growth of the drone software market in Asia Pacific.

Global Drone Software Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by architecture:

Closed Source

Open Source

Segmentation by offering:

Desktop Software

App-based Software

Segmentation by application:

Image Processing

Analytics

Control and Data capture

Segmentation by platform:

Military

Commercial

