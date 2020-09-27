Global LiDAR Drone Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the LiDAR Drone Market market.

The global LiDAR drone market report has been segmented on the basis of component, product type, application, and region.

LiDAR (light detection and ranging) is a type of remote sensing technology, which scans environment using pulse laser beam, and the time taken for signal to reflect back from the object to the detector is measured. Drones containing this light detection ranging technology are known as LiDAR drones. In the scanning process, LiDAR systems collect all the information regarding its distance points in order to create three dimensional image of the environment. LiDAR technology is used in drones as it provides data of high accuracy and helps in efficient data acquisition.

Increasing adoption of laser scanner for creation of three directional model is a major factor driving growth of the global LiDAR drone market. Growing use of LiDAR drones for automation of process in various end-use applications is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Growing construction sector, coupled with increasing demand for LiDAR drones from various infrastructure such as commercial buildings, residential complexes, and roads & railways for corridor mapping is another factor expected to support growth of the global market. Furthermore, usage of drones to deliver packages is another factor expected to boost growth of the global LiDAR drone market in the near future.

However, growing concerns regarding air traffic management and regulations regarding flying areas of drone are factors that may hamper growth of the global LiDAR drone market. Nevertheless, increasing use of drones in agriculture especially for precision farming can create high revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market.

On the basis of product type, the rotary wing segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Growing preference for rotary wing drones owing to its ability of hovering for longer time and vertical take-off is a factor supporting growth of this segment in the global market. On the basis of application, the corridor mapping segment is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Market in North America is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global market, and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period, followed by market in Europe. Increasing adoption of LiDAR drones owing to its features of affordability and high accuracy in data collection is a factor driving growth of the target market in this region. Asia Pacific market in anticipated to register fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing adoption of LiDAR drones for surveillance is a factor fueling growth of the target market in this region.

Segmentation by component:

UAV Camera

LiDAR Laser

Navigation and Positioning unit

Segmentation by product type:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Segmentation by application:

Construction

Corridor Mapping

Environment

Precision Agriculture

Archeology

Entertainment

