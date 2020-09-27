Global Medical Devices Security Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical Devices Security Market market.

Global Medical Devices Security Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global medical devices security market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global medical devices security market report has been segmented on the basis of component type, device type, security type, end-user, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the global market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the global medical devices security market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Overview:

Medical devices security is a technological solutions and services framework that provides security for medical devices. There are various software solutions available that provides security against data theft, virus attacks, and device malfunctioning.

Dynamics:

Increasing incidences of cyberattacks and threats in healthcare sector across the globe to gain competitive advantage and for other purposes is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Increasing penetration of inter-connected medical devices and system, and Internet of Things integrated medical devices resulting into growing demand for medical devices security solutions is another factor expected to boost growth of the global market in the near future.

In addition, increasing awareness about various beneficiary features of medical devices security framework such as secure strategies to combat malicious interference and security against data theft are other factors expected to boost growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing government initiatives to implement security solutions in medical devices and implementation of stringent regulations regarding medical devices security across the globe is expected to result in high demand for medical devices security solutions across the globe and expected to proliferate growth of the global market.

However, high cost associated with medical devices security solutions is a major factor expected to restraint growth of the global medical devices security market.

Segment Analysis:

On the basis of component type, the services segment is expected to dominate in the global market, owing to growing demand for maintenance, consulting, and managed security services in healthcare sector. In addition, in solutions segment, the encryption segment is expected to dominate in the global medical devices security market, owing to increasing adoption of advanced encryption-based technology in healthcare sector.

On the basis of security type, the endpoint security segment is expected to dominate the global market, owing to increasing inter-connectivity among medical devices for improved healthcare services.

Regional Analysis:

North America medical devices security market is estimated to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to high awareness about medical device security solutions among healthcare professionals in countries in the region.

Asia Pacific market is projected to register faster growth in terms of revenue over the next 10 years followed by market in Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, owing to increasing healthcare infrastructure development with high-tech security solutions in countries in this regions.

Global Medical Devices Security Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component Type:

Solutions

Risk & Compliance Management

Identity & Access Management (IAM)

Disaster Recovery and Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

Others (Antivirus/Antimalware Patch Management, Unified Threat Management (UTM), Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), etc.)

Services

Design and Integration

Managed security services

Support and Maintenance

Others (Professional services, Consulting, and Training and Education Services)

Segmentation by Device Type:

Hospital Medical Devices

Internally Embedded Medical Devices

Wearable and External Medical Devices

Segmentation by Security Type:

Cloud Security

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Others (Email Management, Web-Based, and Database Security)

Segmentation by End-User:

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Medical Device Manufacturers

