Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global wireless data radio modem market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global wireless data radio modem market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, operating range, application, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Overview:

Wireless data radio modem is used for sending data signals between two or more locations. Radio modems are used to send data as they encode, transmit, and decode the data using radio waves. Wireless data radio modem does not require wires that are limited by antenna heights, antenna feeders, or uneven terrain. They transmit serial data in form of radio waves in specific frequency that are according to the defined radio techniques. They are used for remote controlled signals, global positioning system, digital signals, telemetry signals, etc. Wireless data radio modem are mainly used in sectors such as defense, industrial, and commercial.

Dynamics:

Growing usage of drones for various applications in agriculture such spraying fertilizers, pesticides, etc., seeding, and other agriculture activities is resulting into increasing demand for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in agriculture especially for precision farming is a major factor driving growth of the global wireless data radio modem market. Wireless radio modems with drones are used for surveillance, aerial photography, search and rescue operations in law enforcement sector, which is another major factor fueling growth of the global market. Furthermore, increasing demand for wireless radio modem from industrial and commercial sectors is a factor expected to boost growth of the global wireless data radio modem market in the near future.

However, steadily increasing adoption of wireless data radio transmissions could hamper adoption of wireless data radio modem, thereby restraining growth of the global market. Nevertheless, increasing scope of application of unmanned aerial vehicles in the near future can create high revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market.

Segment Analysis:

On the basis of product type, the UAV drone data modem segment is anticipated to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing use of unlicensed very high frequency and ultra-high frequency in UAVs is a factor expected to support growth of this segment in the global market.

Regional Analysis:

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global market, currently. Rapidly growing industrial sector in emerging economies such as India and China is a key factor propelling growth of the target market in countries in this region. Market in North America is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the global wireless data radio modem market, followed by markets in Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

UAV Drone Data Modem

General-Purpose Data Modem

Segmentation by operating range:

Long Range

Short Range

Segmentation by application:

UAV Drone Data Modem

o Mining and Geo-Exploration

o Transportation

o Precision Farming

o Others (Coastal Monitoring, Construction, and Utilities)

General-Purpose Data Modem

o Machine Control

o SCADA and Telemetry

o Precision Farming

o Mining and Geo-Exploration

o Others (Smart Grid, Remote Weather Monitoring, and Wireless Utilities Management)

