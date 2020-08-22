Juvenile products are the products designed for residential use by infants and children under 12 years of age such as a bassinet, booster seat, changing pad, floor playmat, highchair, highchair pad, infant bouncer, infant carrier, infant seat, infant swing, infant walker, nursing pad and many others. These products are manufactured under strict government rules and regulations in order to avoid any health issues to the infants and children. Design, mechanical hazards, and chemical analysis are among the many factors that are assessed by juvenile product manufacturers.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Goodbaby International Holdings Limited (China),Artsana Group (Italy),Dorel Industries Inc. (Canada),Britax Child Safety, Inc. (United Kingdom),Combi USA, Inc. (United States),Stokke (Norway),Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd. (China),Peg Perego (Italy),Takata Corporation (Japan),ERGO Baby, Inc. (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Infant Walkers, Carriages and Strollers, Hand-held Infant Carriers, Bassinets and Cradles, Toddler Beds, Full-Size Cribs, Play Yards/Play Pens/Non-Full-Size Baby Cribs, Bunk Beds, Others), Application (Infants, Children), Distribution Channel (Maternity & Childcare Store, Brand Store, Supermarket, Online), Age Group (0~1 year, 2~4 year, 5~7 year, >8 year)

Market Drivers: High Demand for Durable Juvenile Products

Rise in the Disposable Income of the People in Developing Countries

Increased Marketing and Promotional Activities by the Manufacturers

Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Products

Restraints: High Cost of the Raw Materials Used In Juvenile Products

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Juvenile Products Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Juvenile Products market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Juvenile Products Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Juvenile Products

Chapter 4: Presenting the Juvenile Products Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Juvenile Products market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Juvenile Products Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

