Global Holographic Display Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Holographic Display Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global holographic display market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global holographic display market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Overview:

Holographic display is type of display that creates hologram of three directional objects with the use of coherent light. It creates display by six depth cues namely converse, motion parallax, occlusion, accommodation, perspective, and stereoscopic vision. Holographic displays are different from three dimensional imaging as they do not require special equipments such as 3D glasses to the viewers. There are various types of hologram displays available in the market such as holographic television display, micromagnetic piston display, laser plasma, and touchable holograms. For hologram displays laser, horizontal parallax only (HPO), vertical parallax only (VPO), or electro-holography technologies are used.

Dynamics:

Growing use of holographic displays in various industrial verticals is a major factor driving growth of the global holographic display market. In medical applications, holograms offer 3D virtual imaging of organs. That can help doctors to improve analysis of the data. Increasing adoption of hologram displays in advertisement and entertainment is another factor fueling growth of the target market. Holographic images provide unique experience to audiences. It also used to grab consumers attention and also help to reach maximum consumers. Furthermore, growing adoption of smart devices among individuals and increasing R&D activities to improve holograms displays are some other factors expected to boost growth of the global holographic display market in the near future.

However, high cost of holographic displays and lack of commercialization of hologram displays in emerging economies are factors that may hamper growth of the global holographic display market. Nevertheless, introduction of cost-effective hologram displays can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Segment Analysis:

On the basis of application, medical segment is anticipated to witness high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Growing adoption hologram displays in healthcare industry is a factor supporting growth of this segment in the global hologram display market.

Regional Analysis:

Currently, market in North America accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Availability of advanced technological equipments and high adoption of hologram displays in various industries are factors driving growth of the target market in this region. Asia Pacific market in anticipated to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future, owing to increasing adoption smart devices such as smartphones, tables, and smart wearable devices among individuals. Growing digitalization, coupled with increasing awareness regarding new technology is another factor anticipated to support growth of the global hologram display market in this region.

Global Holographic Display Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by technology:

Pistons

Touchable

Semi-Transparent/Electro Holographic

Laser/Plasma

Segmentation by product type:

Smart Television

Digital Signage

Medical scanner

Camera

Kiosks

Others (include smartphones, wearable Devices, etc.)

Segmentation by application:

Industrial

Commercial

Defence

consumer

Medical

