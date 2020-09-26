Global Emergency Lighting Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Emergency Lighting Market market.

Global Emergency Lighting Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 report has been recently generated by Trusted Business Insights, and offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global emergency lighting market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global emergency lighting market report has been segmented on the basis of components, power system, battery, light source, end-use, and region.

Introduction:

An emergency light is a battery-backed lighting gadget that switches on automatically when a building encounters a power blackout. Emergency lights are found in new commercial and residential buildings such as apartments, college dormitories, and hotels. Most construction regulations necessitate that they are introduced in old construction buildings as well.

Dynamics:

The global emergency lighting market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing construction projects globally. In addition, rapid urbanization, combined with rising disposable income of the middle-class population is also expected to drive growth of the global emergency lighting market over the forecast period. Increasing technological advancements, coupled with increasing product innovation is also expected to drive growth of the global market. Furthermore, the emergency lighting system proves to be very effective in case of an emergency such as a fire in the building and it has become an essential part of modern infrastructure. Such factors are expected to augment growth of the global market.

However, the high capital cost and maintenance cost are some of the main restraining factors and is expected to affect growth of the global emergency lighting market over the estimated time period.

Increasing concern for safety and increasing adoption of safety standards in commercial as well as residential buildings is expected to increase growth opportunities for the players present in the global market. In addition, the introduction of smart lighting in the emergency lighting industry has paved way for the market to flourish in the coming years.

Recent trends in the global emergency lighting industry have been increasing adoption of LEDs emergency lighting. LED lightings are cost effective, long lasting, and efficient and are resistant to vibrations and shock. In addition, increasing adoption of emergency lighting in the aviation sector is also expected to augment growth of the global market.

Analysis by Region:

The market in North America accounts for a major share in terms of revenue in the global emergency lighting market, owing to the increasing demand for emergency lighting from the residential, commercial and industrial sector. In addition, the North America market is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing construction projects in the developing economies. In addition, the high adoption rate of emergency lighting in the region is also expected to drive growth of the regional market over the forecast period.

Global Emergency Lighting Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Components:

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation by Power System:

Self-Contained

Central

Hybrid

Segmentation by Battery:

Ni“Cd

Ni“MH

LiFePO4

Lead“Acid

Segmentation by Light Source:

Fluorescent

LED

Incandescent

Induction

Others

Segmentation by End-use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

