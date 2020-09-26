Global Organic Rice Protein Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Organic Rice Protein Market market.

The global organic rice protein market report has been segmented on the basis of type, form, application, and region.

Overview:

Organic rice protein is type of plant-based protein and is used as an alternative to animal- and milk-based protein. Rice protein is majorly derived from brown rice after it is treated with enzymes that results into separation of carbohydrates and proteins present in the rice. Organic rice protein powder is free from chemical processing as it does not require process of pasteurization. It is free from hormones and antibiotic as is not derived from livestock.

Dynamics:

Rice protein provides benefits such as amino acids, fiber, vitamin, and folates that are found in whole grain, and is easy to absorb and digest. Rice protein has distinct taste and is available in different flavors. Growing usage of rice protein in various food and beverages owing to its functional properties is a major factor driving growth of the global organic rice protein market. Rice protein is vegan and gluten-free protein, that can be consumed by vegan population as an alternative to non-vegetarian options with same benefits. Thus, growing number of vegan population is expected to support growth of the global market. Furthermore, growing demand of organic rice protein for its high protein content is a factor expected to boost growth of the global organic rice protein market in the near future.

However, low consumer awareness regarding organic rice protein among consumers may hamper growth of the global organic rice protein market. Nevertheless, growing preference for plant-based protein among consumers can create high revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market.

Segment Analysis:

On the basis of type, the rice protein isolates segment is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue, and is projected to register high growth over the forecast period. Adoption of rice protein isolates in food and beverages is expected to increase significantly as rice protein isolates does not affect color, texture, or taste of the food items, which is a factor supporting growth of this segment in the global market. On the basis of application, the sports and energy nutrition drinks segment is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Market in Europe is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global market, and is expected to continue with its dominance in the years to come. Increasing consumption of processed food is a key factor driving growth of the target market in countries in this region. In addition, growing demand for gluten-free food products among consumers is another actor expected to propel growth of the target market. Market in North America expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the global market, followed by markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Growing demand for cost-effective and nutritional diet among individuals is anticipated to support growth of organic rice protein market in Asia Pacific.

Global Organic Rice Protein Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Rice Protein Concentrates

Rice Protein Isolates

Others (Hydrolysates and Ion Exchange)

Segmentation by form:

Liquid

Dry

Segmentation by application:

Bakery and confectionery

Sports and Energy Nutrition Drinks

Meat Analogues and Extenders

Dairy Alternatives

Beverages

Others (Flavor Enhancements and Savory Flavors, Salad Dressings, Infant Formula, etc.)

