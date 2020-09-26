Global Subsea Power Grid Systems Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Subsea Power Grid Systems Market market.

The global subsea power grid systems market report has been segmented on the basis of component, power supply and region.

Introduction:

Subsea power grid systems are networks interconnected to distribute electricity to pumps and other compatible devices that are required to find and extract crude oil (deep-sea oilfield). A lot of power is required to extract oil from deep-sea oilfields. A grid radically magnifies the range of seafloor that has available power.

Dynamics:

The global subsea power grid systems market is estimated to register significant growth, attributable to rising activities for oil and gas exploration across the world. Increasing depletion of fossil fuel reserves and onshore oil reserves have resulted in increasing offshore oil and gas exploration processes, which has subsequently increasing demand for power grid systems at subsea, which in turn is expected to drive growth of the global subsea power grid systems market. Increasing energy demand from various economies especially developing economies around the globe is expected to augment growth of the global market. Technological advancements in power and energy sector are also estimated to increase growth of the global market. Moreover, reserves that are already on the verge of exhaustion needs more power in order to produce compression and pumping pressure leads to an increasing demand for power grid systems under the sea. In addition, high demand for undersea power grid systems leads to growth of the global subsea power grid systems over the estimated time period.

A high-risk factor associated with such operations and technological criticality related to grid systems are expected to restrain growth of the global market over the estimated time period. In addition, loss of energy during transmission is one of the major challenges and is also expected to affect growth of the global subsea power grid systems market in the coming years. Moreover, the delicate nature of electric components of grid systems also imposes a threat to growth of the global market.

Continuous research and development activities have been carried in by various players in order to reduce the cost of production. Integrated monitoring systems are being adopted by market players in order to monitor reliability of grid systems. Such factors are expected to create revenue opportunities for the players in the target market in the coming years.

Analysis by Region:

The market in Africa is currently dominating in the global subsea power grid systems market and is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate over the forecast period. The market in the Middle East is also expected to grow at a high CAGR over the projected time period, owing to expanding gas and oil exploration activities coupled with increasing compatible infrastructure development in the region.

Global Subsea Power Grid Systems Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Cables

Variable Speed Drives

Transformers

Switchgears

Others

Segmentation by Power Supply:

Captive Generation

Wind Power

Others

