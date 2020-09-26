Global Cloud Storage Gateway Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cloud Storage Gateway Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cloud Storage Gateway Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Cloud Storage Gateway Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global cloud storage gateway market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global cloud storage gateway market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, deployment mode, application, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the global market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the global cloud storage gateway market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Overview:

A cloud storage gateway is an integrated hardware and software storage service and solution package deployed at client or end user that enable smooth connection and communication in between incompatible technologies. It acts as a bridge in between two systems and protect loss of data during transfer or sharing.

Dynamics:

Increasing data silos in various business sectors across the globe is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global cloud storage gateway market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for cloud storage gateways services and rising cloud-based offshoring services and solutions among various information technology (IT) institutes is another factor expected to boost growth of the target market.

In addition, increasing integration of cloud storage with legacy storage devices and infrastructure for transparent communication, digital connectivity, and for data archiving in the cloud-based business organizations is expected to burgeon growth of the target market. Moreover, rising demand for advanced disaster recovery and backup products and solutions in various organizations is expected to support growth of the global cloud storage gateway market in the near future.

However, integration of cloud storage technology with existing data silos structure, low speed associated with wide area network (WAN) networks, and latency in remote areas are major factors expected to restrain growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Segment Analysis:

On the basis of product type, the virtual cloud storage gateway segment is expected to dominate in the global cloud storage gateway market, owing to increasing adoption of cloud based gateway solutions in cloud-based organizations across the globe. On the basis of deployment mode, the public cloud segment is expected to dominate in the global cloud storage gateway market, owing to increasing deployment of cloud storage gateways on public cloud for efficient storage and optimized operations in various business organizations. On the basis of application, the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment is expected to dominate the target market, owing to growing demand for recovery data storage gateways on cloud in emerging countries across the globe.

Regional Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to account for the highest revenue share in the global market, owing to high penetration of cloud based organization in countries in the region.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to generate significant opportunities and expected to witness highest CAGR in the target market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing rate of adoption of cloud-based storage solutions, owing to rising demand for secure, reliable, fast, and easy accessible storage environment in various industries in the Asia Pacific region is expected to support growth of the target market in countries in the region.

Market in Europe is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue followed by Latin America and Middle East and Africa in the global market over the forecast period, due to rising awareness and increasing deployment of public clouds.

Global Cloud Storage Gateway Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Physical Cloud Storage Gateway

Virtual Cloud Storage Gateway

Segmentation by Deployment Mode:

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud

Segmentation by Application:

Government and Utilities

Transportation and Retail

Healthcare and Education

IT and Telecommunications

Media & Communication Services

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Others (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, and Real Estate)

