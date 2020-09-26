Global Genetically Modified Organisms Food Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Genetically Modified Organisms Food Market market.

Global Genetically Modified Organisms Food Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global genetically modified organism`s food market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global genetically modified organisms food market report has been segmented on the basis of food type, traits, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the global market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the global genetically modified organisms food market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Overview:

A genetically modified organisms are called as GMO, can be a plant, animal, microorganism or other organism that are genetically modified by using genetic engineering or transgenic technology. This technology is widely used for large scale crop production to fill increasing demand of various types of food across the globe.

Dynamics:

Growing demand for genetically modified organism seed in agricultural sector across the globe is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global genetically modified organisms food market over the forecast period.

Increasing cultivation of genetically modified organism crops in agriculture sectors due to various benefits of genetically modified organism crops such as high productivity, high resistance to pest attack, and high growth within short period of time.

In addition, GMO offers various environment benefits such as controlled spraying of chemical insecticides, highly toxic herbicides, and reduced mechanical weeding that prevents loss of top layer of soil. This in turn expected to support growth of target market during the forecast period.

Increasing widespread production and consumption of bio“fortified staple crops in various food and beverage industries to improve overall health outcomes and gain economic benefit is expected to proliferate growth of the global genetically modified organisms food market in the near future.

However, stringent rules and regulations associated with production of genetically modified organisms food is a major factor expected to restraint growth of the global market. In addition, increasing damage to beneficial insects, soil fertility, and genetic pollution are some challenges expected to hamper the growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Segment Analysis:

On the basis on food type, the fruits and vegetable segment is expected to dominate in the global genetically modified organisms food market, owing to increasing demand for fruits and vegetables having longer shelf life across the globe. On the basis of traits, the herbicide tolerance (HR) segment is expected to dominate in the global genetically modified organisms food market, owing to increasing demand for highly herbicide resistant GMO seeds for cultivation in agriculture sector across the globe.

Regional Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to account for the highest market share in the global market and expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to high utilization of genetically modified organisms technology in food and beverage industries in countries in the region. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the global genetically modified organisms food market in terms of CAGR, owing to increasing demand for herbicide-resistant soybeans and corn seed among farmers for cultivation of large scale soybean and corn crops in emerging countries such as China and India in the region.

Market in Europe is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue followed by market in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa due to increasing awareness regarding health benefits and high production capability of genetically modified organisms food products in countries in the region.

Global Genetically Modified Organisms Food Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Food Type:

Crops

Fruits

Vegetables

Animal products

Segmentation by Trait:

Stacked Traits (ST)

Insect Resistance (IR)

Herbicide Tolerance (HR)

Altered Fatty Acid Composition

