Global Wood Chips Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Wood Chips Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global Wood chips market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global wood chips market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, variety type, raw material, application, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the global market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the global wood chips market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Overview:

Woodchips are pieces of wood. They are produced by cutting large pieces of wood such as branches, stumps, roots, and from trees, logging residues, and wood waste. The woodchips are widely used for landscaping, gardening, bioreactors for denitrification, and restoration ecology as an organic mulch.

Dynamics:

Growing demand for renewable energy generation sources is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global wood chips market over the forecast period. Also, increasing preference for wood chips as an energy generation source and for heating purpose in residential sector across the globe is another factor expected to boost growth of the target market during the forecast period.

In addition, increasing use of woodchips as a biomass solid fuel and raw material for producing wood pulp in pulp industries, and growing demand for wood chips as a composting material owing to high level of carbon and moisture retention characteristics of wood chips are among some factors expected to fuel growth of the target market.

Furthermore, rising trend to use of nano crystalline cellulose (NCC), which is produced by processing wood pulp in next generation of flexible electronic displays as a latest wonder material in various electronic sector is expected to inhibit growth of the target market in the coming 10 years.

However, availability of wood pellets as a substitute product is expected to hamper growth of the target market to a certain extend. In addition, increasing penetration of wood pellets for power generation in residential and commercial sectors is expected to restrain growth of the global wood chips market over the forecast period.

Segment Analysis:

On the basis of product type, the softwood segment is expected to dominate the global wood chips market, owing to growing demand for softwood products for gardening mulch and playground surfacing across the globe.

On the basis of variety type, the forest chips segment is expected to dominate the global market, owing to increasing utilization of forest chips in residential sector due to its high carbon content across the globe.

On the basis of raw material, the pulp wood segment is expected to dominate in the global market, owing to increasing use of pulp wood for wide range of products such as paper, strand board, and many more in various sectors across the globe.

Regional Analysis:

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the target market in terms of revenue, owing to high consumption of wood chips in residential sector in emerging countries such as China, India, and Japan in the region.

Market in North America is expected to register significant growth in the global market in terms of revenue, owing to increasing wood chips demand in commercial energy generation industries and increasing stringent regulations related with greenhouse gas (GHG) emission in countries such as, US and Canada in the region.

Market in Europe is expected to register significant growth in the global market followed by market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Global Wood Chips Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Softwood

Hardwood

Manual

Segmentation by Variety Type:

Forest Chips

Recycled Chips

Wood Residue Chips

Sawing Residue Chips

Segmentation by Raw Material:

Pulp Wood

Residue Wood

Segmentation by Application:

Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

Household Furnishing

Residential Heating

Others (Playground Surfacing, Barbecue, Mulch, Bio Reactors, and Fuel)

