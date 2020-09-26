Global Night Cream Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Night Cream Market market.

Global Night Cream Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global night cream market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global night cream market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, end-user, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the global market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the global night cream market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Overview:

A night cream is a cosmetic product widely used for night skin care by individuals across the globe. There are various types of night cream available in the market according to the skin type of individual and demographics.

Dynamics:

Growing demand for skin repair solutions among individuals across the globe is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global night cream market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing preference for moisturizing night creams among adult population across the globe due to increasing awareness about benefits of moisturizing creams is another factor expected to support growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Rising penetration of night routine/skin care regimen products such as night creams owing to various benefits of night creams such as, anti-ageing property and skin protection is expected to boost growth of the global market in the next 10 years.

In addition, increasing awareness regarding various skin benefits offered by organic night creams among individuals, such as improved blood circulation, maintained skin elasticity, hydrated skin, skin texture improvement, boosts collagen, provides soft and supple skin, and prevents skin from sagging is another factor expected to proliferate growth of the global night cream market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, growing demand for anti-agers like retinol, vitamins, and peptides in cosmetic industry to offer anti-aging property in night creams is expected to support growth of the global market in the near future.

However, increasing instances of side effects and damages to skin in extreme weather conditions in various regions is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global night cream market to a certain extend.

Segment Analysis:

On the basis of product type, the moisturizing creams segment is expected to dominate in the global night cream market, owing to growing demand for dry skin damage repair solutions among individuals across the globe.

On the basis of distribution channel, the specialty store segment is expected to dominate the global market, owing to wide availability of specialty store across the globe and high product availability in specialty stores.

Regional Analysis:

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue, owing to high production of anti-aging night creams in cosmetic industries and adoption of organic night creams among individual due to increasing disposable income in emerging countries such as China, Japan, and India in the region.

Market in North America is expected to register significant growth in the global market followed by market in Europe, owing to increasing end-user preferences for night cream, changing end-user lifestyle, and increasing awareness towards skin care products in countries such as Germany, Canada, and France in the region.

Market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa expected to witness lucrative growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing awareness about night cream and rising disposable income of middle-class populace in countries in the region.

Global Night Cream Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Moisturizing Creams

Skin Whitening Creams

Anti-Ageing Creams

Others (Acne Night Creams, Vitamins Nourishing Night Creams, etc.)

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Modern Trade Market

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Others (Retailers, General Merchandisers, Supermarket, and Drug Stores)

Segmentation by End-User:

Male

Female

