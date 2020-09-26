Global Swimwear Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Swimwear Market market.

Global Swimwear Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global swimwear market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global swimwear market report has been segmented on the basis of fabric type, distribution channel, end-user, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the global market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the global swimwear market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Overview:

A swimwear is a type of clothing or costume worn by people while swimming or during any water sport activities. The swimwear is also known as, swimsuit, bathing suit, swimming costume, and swimming togs.

Dynamics:

Growing demand for customized swimwear among individuals across the globe is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global swimwear market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing preference for luxury swimwears among young population across the globe owing to increasing disposable income is another factor expected to support growth of the global swimwear market during the forecast period.

In addition, growing demand for swimwear as a costume for various physical and sport activities such as swimming, water skiing, water sports, surfing, and sunbathing among individuals is expected to boost growth of the global market in the next 10 years.

Increasing awareness regarding health benefits of swimming such as reduce stress, healthy heart, strengthen muscle, healthy lungs, build endurance, and maintains healthy weight by cardiovascular fitness among individuals across the globe is among some factor expected to proliferate growth of the target market.

Furthermore, increasing product innovation trend by manufactures and designers in the clothing industry which in turn is expected to fuel growth of the target market during the forecast period.

However, availability of high cost associated with luxury swimwears and low penetration in various emerging countries are some factors expected to restraint growth of the global swimwear market to a certain extent.

Segment Analysis:

On the basis of fabric type, the neoprene segment is expected to dominate in the global swimwear market, owing to various features offered by neoprene fabric such as enhanced flexibility, high thermal insulation, adequate surface friction, and lightweight.

On the basis of distribution channel, the others segment is expected to dominate the global market, owing to increased sales and growing demand for bulk designer and modern swimsuit, especially multifunctional one-piece and cover-ups.

On the basis of end-user, the women segment is expected to dominate in the global market, owing to high adoption of changing fashion trends and growing demand for luxury swimwear by women across the globe.

Regional Analysis:

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue, owing to high demand for luxury swimwears among women population due to increasing disposable income and high penetration of E-commerce platforms in emerging countries such as China, Japan, and India in the region.

Market in North America is expected to register significant growth in the global market followed by market in Europe, owing to increasing end-user preferences for swimwear during fitness activity, high presence of prominent players of designer swimwear, and availability of customized design, texture, and other fashion attributes in countries such as Germany, US, Canada and France in the region.

Market in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa expected to witness lucrative growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing production of Halal swimwear by clothing industries in countries in the region.

Global Swimwear Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Fabric Type:

Nylon

Spandex

Polyester

Neoprene

Others (Cotton, Tan-Through Fabrics, Polyester PBT, and Lycra)

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Online

Direct Sales

Store-Based Retailing

Non-Store-Based Retailing

Others (Retailers, General Merchandisers, Supermarket, and Designer Shops)

Segmentation by End-User:

Men

Women

Children

