Global Texture Paints Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Texture Paints Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global texture paints market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global texture paints market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, substrate type, application, and region.

Introduction:

Texture paints are thin coatings applied to substrate surfaces in the form of liquid. It comes in several different varieties which are smooth, sand, or popcorn texture. It protects the surface from wetness, sunlight, weathering, and dust. These paints contain special additives which provide good protection against alkali and ultra violet rays. The large number of buildings and constructions activities across the globe, need renovation and repairs which necessitated demand for texture paints. These paints are extremely resistant to fungus and algae, peeling, cracking, fading and also cover minor defects, uneven surface damage, and imperfection in walls which add a fresh look to the walls.

Market Dynamics:

High disposable income and increasing need for accommodation development are major factors expected to drive growth of the global texture paints market. In addition, rapid urbanization and growing demand for housing are among other factors expected to support growth of global market. Moreover, increasing construction and reconstruction activities of residential and non-residential buildings is resulting in increasing demand for paint & coating products, which in turn expected to boost growth of the global market during the forecast period. In addition, favorable government policies for economic growth by developing countries is resulting in rising architectural construction and industrial activities. This is another factor expected to fuel growth of the global texture paints market over the forecast period.

However, high price as compared to conventional paints is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global texture paints market. In addition, texture paints require more time and skilled labor for efficient application, which may also restrict the product demand to some extent.

Analysis by Segment:

on the basis of product type segment, the smooth texture paints segment is expected to hold significant share in the market over the forecast period, owing to its wide use in residential and non-residential projects. Interior segment is projected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast. The residential sector segment is likely to lead the global market, owing to improving standard of living and wide variety of texture, color, and paint selection.

Regional Analysis:

The market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in the global texture paints market followed by markets in North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa respectively. Emerging countries such as India, China, Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia are expected to grow at substantial rate, owing to increasing number of architectural construction activities. Moreover, growing economy of Asia Pacific countries is providing lucrative opportunities to the texture paints market for both residential and non-residential applications. Middle East & Africa are apparent to exhibit rising demand of texture paints during the forecast period, owing to growing construction industry.

Global Texture Paints Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Premixed

Self-mixing paints

Smooth textured paint

By Substrate Type:

Interior

Exterior

By Application:

Residential

Non-residential

