Global Aerospace Composites Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The global aerospace composites market report has been segmented on the basis of resin, aircraft, fiber type, application, and region.

Introduction:

Composites are versatile, used for both structural applications and components, in all aircraft and spacecraft, from hot air balloon gondolas and gliders, to passenger airliners, fighter planes, and the space shuttle.

Dynamics:

Rapid advancements in composite materials for aircraft application in order to reduce aircraft weight, increasing demand for commercial aircrafts, and rising adoption of composite materials in interior and exterior of aircraft from manufacturers, owing to high mechanical properties are major factors expected to drive growth of the global aerospace composites market. In addition, increasing government expenditure on defense sector and manufacturers approach towards development of composite material, which are light weight and fuel efficient are some other factors expected to support growth of the global market.

Moreover, increasing trade activities across globe and rising tourism activates in developed and developing countries, coupled with increasing manufactures approach towards reducing cost of manufacturing and assembly of aircraft are some other factors expected to support growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, issues related to recycling for some composite material is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global aerospace composites market. In addition, lack of technology and standardization related to use of materials are other factors expected to limit growth of the global market to certain extent.

Technological advancements and increasing investment for R&D activities by major players is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Segment Analysis:

On the basis of resin segment the global aerospace composites market is segmented into epoxy, phenolic, polyester, polyimides, thermoplastics, ceramic, and metal matrix. The epoxy segment is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global market over the forecast period.

Region Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global aerospace composites market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The dominance can be attributed to increasing demand from defense sector, increasing trade activities in the country, and presence of major players operating in the countries in this region. In addition, increasing merger and acquisition activities among regional and international players is expected to further support growth of the market in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth, owing to increasing tourism in the countries such as India and China. The market in Europe is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global market over the forecast period.

Global Aerospace Composites Market Segmentation:

By Resin:

Epoxy

Phenolic

Polyester

Polyimides

Thermoplastics

Ceramic

Metal Matrix

By Aircraft:

Commercial Aircraft

Single Engine Piston

Military Aircraft

Helicopters

Spacecraft

By Fiber Type:

Carbon Fiber Composites

Ceramic Fiber Composites

Glass Fiber Composites

By Application:

Interior

Exterior

