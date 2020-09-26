Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market market.

Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global mobile artificial intelligence market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global mobile artificial intelligence market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region.

Introduction:

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an area of computer science that emphasizes the creation of intelligent machines that work and react like humans. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are much more than a smart technology as they bring all emerging technologies together especially from telecom and media industry.

Dynamics:

High internet penetration in developing countries and increasing number of mobile phone users are major factor expected to drive growth of the global mobile artificial intelligence market. In addition, technological advancements in mobile phone processers, coupled with rising adoption of artificial intelligence from application developers and device manufacturers for better customer experience is another factor expected to support growth of the global market to certain extent.

Moreover, increasing adoption of cloud based applications and artificial intelligence helps for faster and accurate decision-making by assimilating enormous volume of information which are some other factors expected to support growth of the global market.

Furthermore, with the advent of 4G & 5G technology consumer can leverage the complete benefits of artificial intelligence in smart phones, that has ability to collect, store, and process real-time data is among some of the features that is expected to support growth of the global market in the near future. In addition, with the availability of customization option for consumers is expected to create potential revenue opportunities for service providers over the forecast period.

However, high cost of AI processors is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market. In addition, lack of trained experts is another factor expected to limit growth of the global market to certain extent.

Technological advancements and increasing R&D activities by major players is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing expansion activities through strategic partnerships and agreements is further expected to support growth of the global market to certain extent. Growing merger and acquisition activities among regional and international players is expected to further support growth of the target market.

Region Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global mobile artificial intelligence market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The dominance can be attributed to well-developed IT infrastructure, increasing adoption of cloud-based services, and presence of major players operating in the countries in this region. In addition, growing merger and acquisition activities among regional and international players is expected to further support growth of the target market in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth, owing to high penetration of internet, increasing number of smartphone users, and presence of major telecommunication service providers operating in emerging economies such as India and China in this region. The market in South America is expected to witness moderate growth.

Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

5nm-10nm

11nm-20nm

Above 20nm

By Application:

Cameras

Smartphones

Vehicles

Robots

AR/VR Devices

