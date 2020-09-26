Global Plastic Pigments Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Plastic Pigments Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Plastic Pigments Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Plastic Pigments Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global plastic pigments market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global plastic pigments market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Introduction:

A pigment is finely divided solid which is essentially insoluble in polymeric application. Pigments are combined into polymer by dispersion process while it is in a liquid phase after the polymer solidifies, the dispersed pigment particles are retained physically within the solid polymer matrix. Plastic colorants are chemical compounds used to color plastic. Pigments are used as raw material for diverse industrial application such as paint, coating, ink, plastic, rubber, textile, paper etc. There are various shades or grades of pigments available in the market depending on the requirement.

Dynamics:

Technological advancements in plastic compounds and increasing demand from automotive sector are major factors expected to drive growth of the global plastic pigments market. In addition, increasing demand from paint and coating industry, owing its properties that are superior to organic pigments such as able to withstand extreme weather conditions and high temperatures is another factor expected to support growth of the global market. In addition, high light fastness, high hiding power, non-migratory, non-wrapping, and non-bleeding are some other properties that increased applicability of plastic pigments in construction materials and printing ink industry is another factor expected to support growth of the global market to certain extent.

However, fluctuating raw material prices is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global plastic pigments market. In addition, stringent government regulations related to plastic and environmental regulations are some other factors expected to limit growth of the global market to certain extent.

Technological advancements and increasing investment for R&D activities are expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, growing merger and acquisition activities among regional and international players is expected to further support growth of the global market.

Region Analysis:

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The dominance can be attributed to increasing demand from paint and coating industry and presence of major players operating in emerging economies such as India and China in this region. The markets in North America and Europe are expected to contribute significant revenue shares in the global market, owing to stringent government environmental regulation, growing demand from automotive sector, coupled with increasing construction and reconstruction activities in the countries in this region. In addition, growing merger and acquisition activities among regional and international players is expected to further support of the target market in this region. The market in Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth. This can be attributed to increasing presence of major manufacturers in the emerging economies such as Brazil and Argentina in this region.

Global Plastic Pigments Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Organic Pigments

Azo Pigments

Phthalocyanine Pigment

Quinacridone Pigment

Other Organic Pigments

Inorganic Pigments

Titanium Dioxide

Iron Oxide

Cadmium Pigment

Carbon Black

Chromium Oxide

Complex Inorganic

By Application:

Paints &Coatings

Printing Inks

Plastics

Construction Materials

