Global Gas Insulated Substation Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global gas insulated substation market report has been segmented on the basis of voltage type, installation, end user, and region.

Global Gas Insulated Substation Market: Overview

Gas insulated substation use a dielectric gas at a moderate pressure in order to insulate phase-to-phase and phase-to-ground. It requires less space than the air insulated substation and offers other advantages such as less sensitive to pollution. It is widely used for various applications such as utility solutions, energy storage, smart grid and urban substations, data center electrification and others.

Global Gas Insulated Substation Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for high voltage gas insulated substation in transmission & distribution sector owing to development of power infrastructure, is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global gas insulated substation market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for gas insulated substation owing to rapid industrialization coupled with developing residential and commercial infrastructure, is another factor estimated to fuel growth of the target market in the next coming years. Moreover, increasing investments for power generation plants and refurbishment of aged transmission infrastructure in developed countries such as US and others, are among some factors anticipated to bolster growth of the potential market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of equipment is among the factors which may hamper demand for gas insulated substation and restrain growth of the target market over the forecast period. In addition, stringent rules and regulations pertaining to environment and safety is a challenge that may affect demand for gas insulated substation in the next coming years.

Increasing R&D for innovation of an eco-friendly alternative to sulfur hexafluoride gas and rising adoption of high voltage direct current technology, is a factor expected to create a lucrative opportunity for growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Gas Insulated Substation Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of voltage type, the high voltage segment is expected to hold major revenue share in the target market, owing to its reliability for grid infrastructure. Among installation, the outdoor segment is estimated to account for significant revenue share in the target market. Among end user, the power transmission utility segment is anticipated to register major revenue share in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Gas Insulated Substation Market: Regional Analysis

The gas insulated substation market in North America accounts for major share in terms of revenue in the target market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Rising energy demand and increasing investments by government in transmission and distribution network infrastructure in countries in the region is expected drive revenue growth of target gas insulated substation market over the forecast period. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth rate in the target market in the next coming years. China and India are anticipated to register for considerable share in terms of revenue which in turn support revenue growth of target market in the region. Europe is estimated to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the target market over the forecast period. Middle East and Africa gas insulated substation market is projected to witness moderate revenue growth in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Gas Insulated Substation Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Voltage Type:

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Extra-high Voltage

Segmentation on the Basis of Installation:

Indoor

Outdoor

Segmentation on the Basis of End User:

Power Transmission Utility

Power Distribution Utility

Power Generation Utility

