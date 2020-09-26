Global Rainwater Harvesting Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rainwater Harvesting Market market.

Global Rainwater Harvesting Market: Overview

Rainwater harvesting is the process of accumulating and storing of flowing rainwater. The collected water can be stored in tanks or natural reservoirs, or subsurface aquifers. It is a technique of water conservation and is a solution to the growing water crisis.

Global Rainwater Harvesting Market: Dynamics

Rainwater harvesting process has gained popularity worldwide, owing to the increasing water crisis in various regions across the globe, which includes both cities and rural areas. In addition, increasing application of harvested water in the agricultural sector such as irrigation is also expected to augment the growth of the global rainwater harvesting market. Rainwater harvesting is an easy process that includes low-cost equipment and effortlessly adaptable designs. It is considered one of the simplest process for water accumulation and storage. Such factors are expected to augment growth of the global market over the forecast period. Investment by a government on rainwater harvesting infrastructure in both rural and urban areas is also expected to further boost growth of the global market. Increasing initiatives take by the government and other non-governmental organization in order to promote rainwater harvesting awareness is likely to drive growth of the global market.

Return on investment on rainwater harvesting may take a longer period and may affect growth of the global market to a certain extent over the forecast period. In addition, dependency on rainfall for water storage or as the water source is also a major factor affecting growth of the global market.

The innovation of different forms of technology in rainwater harvesting such as rain garden, installation of the rain barrel, reservoirs are expected to drive growth of the global market and is expected to line up opportunities for the players in the global market.

Global Rainwater Harvesting Market: Segment Analysis

Among the harvesting method types, above ground harvesting method segment accounts for a major revenue share of the global market. Storage tank under the ground harvesting method segment and is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period. On the basis of end-user, the commercial end-user segment is expected to dominate in the global market over the forecast period.

Global Rainwater Harvesting Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific market dominates in the global rainwater harvesting market, closely followed by the market in Europe. Asia Pacific market is expected to register tremendous growth, owing to increasing installation numbers of rainwater harvesting system in the region. In addition, low installation cost in the Asia Pacific as compared to other regions such as Europe and North America is also expected to augment growth of the regional market in the Asia Pacific. Incentives offered by various governments in the region for promoting rainwater harvesting systems is also expected to drive growth of the global market. Mandatory installation of rainwater harvesting systems for residential construction in various parts of India and many more legislation in other parts of Asia Pacific is also expected to drive growth of the global market.

Global Rainwater Harvesting Market Segmentation:

