Global Solar Cell Films Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Solar cell films Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global Solar cell films market report has been segmented on the basis of product, type, end user, and region.

Global Solar cell films Market: Overview

A solar cell film is principally made by positioning layer/layers of photovoltaic material on a surface. The surface may be made of glass, plastic, or metal. The cell thickness ranges between few nanometers to micrometers and is comparatively flexible and lightweight.

Global Solar cell films Market: Dynamics

Solar cell films have become popular worldwide owing to the increasing demand for energy to satisfy the ever-increasing global population. Overconsumption of energy and increasing concern for sustainable energy consumption is driving demand for solar cell films. Various developing economies promoting sustainable production and consumption of energy are getting positive results and are expected to continue the same in the forecast period, leading to growth of the global solar cell films market over the forecast period. Reduction in the consumption of conventional fuel such as petrol, LNG, etc. for energy is one of the major benefits of solar cell film. Solar cell film reduces the degree of reliance on fossil fuels, thereby benefitting the environment as well. All such factors are expected to drive growth of the global solar cell, film market over the forecast period.

A high initial cost associated with the installation of solar film cells is a challenge and is expected to affect growth of the global market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Technological advancement in the field of solar energy and intensive R&D, coupled with increasing sponsorship from the government side for such research work is expected to open up new opportunities for the players in the global market in the coming years

Global Solar cell films Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segmentation, copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGS) segment accounts for major revenue share in the global market, owing to their exceptional efficiency performance in comparison to other types of cells. In addition, low cost of manufacturing is also driving demand for, copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGS) segment. On the basis of end use sector, the commercial sector is expected to generate maximum demand for solar film cells, owing to increasing demand for electricity which can also be produced through solar energy.

Global Solar cell films Market: Regional Analysis

Europe market accounts for highest market share in the global market, owing to extensive use of Solar cell films in energy-intensive industries. In addition, increasing solar cell films installation for commercial as well as residential purpose, in countries such as UK, Spain, Russia, Germany is also expected to boost growth of Europe market. Markets in the Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR growth rate, owing to increasing energy demand from the developing countries in the region. Moreover, rapid industrialization, combined with increasing incentives on part of government is also expected to boost growth of the regional solar cell film market over the forecast period.

According to Amplus Energy Solutions, in December 2016, the tariff for solar power, applicable for rooftop projects in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Puducherry went a new low of USD 4 cents per unit.

Global Solar Cell Films Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide

Cadmium Telluride

Amorphous Silicon

Segmentation by End-User:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

